Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen was announced as the cover athlete of Madden NFL 24 on Wednesday morning. Speaking on his selection, Allen got candid about how much being on the cover means to him, reports ESPN's Michael Rothstein.

“It's such a small group of people who have ever touched the face of Madden, so now to be on that list, it's very surreal. It's very humbling. To think about where I was not too long ago and coming out of high school with zero offers, going to junior college and have one offer, University of Wyoming of all places, and then fast-forward to now.”

Josh Allen puts his selection into perspective, as he was never really supposed to be where he is now. He later goes on to talk about how Madden has a special place in his heart with the fact that he grew up playing the game religiously with his favorite team, the San Francisco 49ers. It is safe to assume that when he plays Madden 24, Josh Allen will be using the Bills now.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Albeit the selection, it can't be too much of a focus with a huge season ahead of Allen and the Bills. Super Bowl expectations have not been met the last few years, so the Bills have a lot on their plates if they want to satisfy Bills mafia this year.

Of course Bills fans will be stoked that Josh Allen is on the cover of Madden 24; he is the first Bills player to ever grace the cover. However, if Buffalo falls short of a Super Bowl this year, there is no doubt that both John Allen and Bills mafia will be less excited over the Madden 24 cover.