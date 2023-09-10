The first Monday Night Football game of the 2023 NFL season is only days away. The Buffalo Bills will be kicking off against the New York Jets in a highly anticipated match, but some fans won't be able to watch the game because of a financial dispute between Disney and Charter Communications, the parent company for Spectrum cable. Disney has blacked out their services to over 14 million homes that use Spectrum cable, meaning the Monday Night Football game broadcast on ABC and ESPN will be largely unavailable to viewers. This article will explain how to watch the Bills and Jets game, both for Spectrum users and other football fans.

How to watch Bills vs. Jets on ESPN without Spectrum

For now, users using Spectrum cable are unable to access Disney channels, including ESPN and ABC stations. The two companies are in a disagreement on prices to have Disney services on the cable provider. The dispute has left cable users scrambling to find answers, and it is horrible timing as Week 1 NFL action begins, but luckily, there are alternatives.

If you are a Spectrum user affected by the Monday Night Football game's blackout, there are numerous other platforms to watch the action on. FuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, ESPN+, and Hulu + Live TV all offer ESPN channels.

Date: Monday, Sept. 11 | 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, N.J.

TV channel: ABC or ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

FanDuel Odds: Bills -2.5 | O/U 45.5

Bills storylines

Two teams with more to prove than almost every other team in the NFL, the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets, will go head-to-head on Monday night of Week 1 NFL action.

The Bills have looked unbeatable at times over the last few seasons, but they haven't been able to advance to the Super Bowl. It is a make-or-break year for the Bills, as contention windows only last so long in the NFL.

The team has all the talent in the world to thrive. Led by quarterback Josh Allen, the team is an offensive powerhouse. Allen and Stefon Diggs form one of the best quarterback-to-receiver tandems in the league.

Second-year running back James Cook is expected to see an uptick in production in 2023. The sophomore ball carrier had 507 yards as a rookie, but Devin Singletary joined the Houston Texans in the offseason, meaning there are carries to be had for James Cook.

Von Miller will not be playing in the Bills opener. The pass rusher is recovering from a torn ACL and will start the season on the physically unable to perform list. Miller will be out for at least the first four games. The Buffalo defense has plenty of talent to fill the void. Jordan Poyer and Matt Milano were both Pro Bowlers in 2022. The team also signed Leonard Floyd in free agency. The former first-round pick will be asked to fill Miller's shoes in his absence.

Jets storylines

Similarly to the Bills, the Jets have high expectations this year. Despite deploying a dominant defense in 2022, the team missed the playoffs for a 12th straight year. However, the 2023 team looks a whole lot different.

The team now employs Aaron Rodgers, a future Hall of Famer and one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. A large chunk of the team's struggles last year could be attributed to the poor quarterback play from Zach Wilson. By replacing Wilson with Rodgers, the team now has championship aspirations.

Rodgers is coming off a down year in 2022. His 41.3 QBR only ranked 26th in the NFL. Still, the expectation is a bounce-back year from the longtime Green Bay Packer. Rodgers won the MVP as recently as 2020 and 2021 (and 2011/2014) and still has a lot in the tank. He is uber-talented, and even at age 39, he can do things most quarterbacks can't. To start, Rodgers has unmatched arm strength. He is also super creative in delivering tough throws through tight windows. These traits give the Jets a new dimension that can push them to the next level.

Coming along with Rodgers is a whole new collection of skilled position players. Former Rodgers' Packers teammates Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb have made the journey to East Rutherford with the quarterback. They bring familiarity to the pass thrower and add more depth to the Jets wide receiver room that already features blooming star Garrett Wilson.

The team also added Dalvin Cook in free agency. Once one of the best running backs in the NFL, Dalvin Cook will now split duty with Breece Hall, another up-and-coming youngster on the Jets. Dalvin and James Cook are brothers. The Bills running back is getting his first career start; it is sure to mean a little extra coming on the same field as his brother.

The Jets team is stacked with weapons around Rodgers, and the defense is still stout, meaning there are no excuses not to perform this year. The Bills and Jets are sure to give fans a thriller on Monday Night Football.