It is now official: the Buffalo Bills will not have the services of defensive end Von Miller for the first four games of the upcoming 2023 NFL regular season, with the team deciding to keep him on the physically unable to perform list, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“Buffalo is leaving Von Miller on the Physically Unable to Perform List past Tuesday’s 4 pm ET deadline, which means he is ineligible to be active during the first four games of the season.”

Prior to this update, there was some belief that Miller would be able to appear in uniform for the Bills by the time Week 1 of the season comes around. Miller, who suffered an ACL injury in the 2022 NFL season, will not suit up in Buffalo's games against the New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders, and Miami Dolphins. The earliest he can see action is in a Week 5 showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars across the pond, at Tottenham Hotspur New Stadium in London.

With Miller, who was signed by the Bills to a six-year, $120 million deal in March of 2022, out for four games, there will be increased pressure to deliver on defense on the likes of Leonard Floyd and Shaq Lawson. Miller saw action for just 11 games in the 2022 season but managed to collect a total of eight sacks, 21 combined tackles, and 12 quarterback hits.

The Bills boasted an elite stop unit in 2022, allowing just 19.1 points and 319.4 total yards per game — fourth and seventh in the entire NFL, respectively.