Aaron Rodgers entered the darkness unsure of his future and emerged seeing green. He is improbably the new face of the New York Jets. Although there was plenty of build-up before a trade with the Green Bay Packers was actually finalized, it still feels surreal to see the Lambeau legend on a new team. And not just any team, but one of the most troubled franchises in modern NFL history.

The Jets have botched multiple top draft picks and front office and head coaching hires over the last decade. They have gone 12 seasons without making the playoffs, which is the longest active drought in the NFL. Worst of all, the organization has been a punchline. But any joke that goes on too long just becomes sad.

As strange as it may sound, Rodgers is here to bring the joy. All of the past tension and moodiness that followed the future Hall of Fame quarterback in Green Bay instantly dissipated upon his arrival in the Meadowlands. With a full training camp now under his belt, it is time to more thoroughly evaluate the new season that lies ahead.

Ahead of New York's Week 1 divisional clash with the visiting Buffalo Bills next Monday, we offer some bold predictions for Aaron Rodgers' first season with the Jets.

Aaron Rodgers throws more than 30 touchdowns

It might seem rather absurd to consider 30 touchdown passes a bold number, considering that the four-time MVP is just three years removed from throwing 48 in a single season. Furthermore, he has hit that mark or exceeded it eight times in his 18-year career. But doing so at 39 years of age on a new team should raise some eyebrows.

While there are a couple unknowns that could make for a bumpy transition, Rodgers has enough talent around him to earn a strong statistical season.

His close bond with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett worked wonders with the Packers. Garrett Wilson was named Offensive Rookie of the Year for 2022 and could realistically be one of the best wide receivers in the league in 2023. Familiar faces Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb will give him a good deal of comfort, while Mecole Hardman brings vital versatility. A potentially potent rushing attack should help move the chains and help New York march down the field.

And oh yeah, Rodgers is pretty darn good in his own right. When factoring in everything, a 30-touchdown effort seems perfectly plausible. Though, that doesn't mean all his numbers will improve with the Jets.

Aaron Rodgers will throw double-digit interceptions

Although the Super Bowl 45 MVP was just intercepted 12 times in his last year in Green Bay, he has never thrown double-digit picks in back-to-back seasons. That changes in a place that attracts blunders all too frequently. Inherent bad luck will not cause the turnovers, though.

While the Jets possess an abundance of talent, they have one major question mark on offense. Can the offensive line hold up? Training camp and preseason production indicate that the unit might not be as suspect as people predicted, but I cannot be so easily convinced until the regular season starts.

It takes time to build chemistry on the O-Line and Rodgers is not much of a scrambler at this point. If the wall of protection crumbles, then arguably the most accurate passer in NFL history might occasionally struggle to link up with his targets. Forcing the ball in tight coverage is not really this QB's style, but as 2022 showed, playing with several new teammates can breed mixed results for the California product.

New York's offensive line is an enigma that can be both highly competent or inconsistent. While Aaron Rodgers is a fine neutralizer, I see a couple of early miscommunications on this side of the ball. A second consecutive 10-interception season might be unfamiliar territory for the five-time All-Pro, but it will still have him among the best decision-makers in the NFL.

Aaron Rodgers doesn't lead Jets to Super Bowl but is still revered

Honestly, it is difficult to go out on a limb when it comes to Aaron Rodgers' first year with the New York Jets. The season could realistically go a couple of different directions. Despite a talented squad, there are many football fans who expect this franchise to massively flop. History makes skepticism an easy path to take. Though, adding Rodgers to a 7-win team feels destined to produce at least a postseason berth.

The Jets' curse has a way of returning just when hope enters MetLife Stadium. Even a Canton-bound superstar QB with a Super Bowl resume might be powerless against the persistent, macabre energy force that engulfs East Rutherford, New Jersey.

So while I can feel confident about making stat-based predictions, attempting to judge this group's ceiling is a bit trickier because of inexplicable factors that also plague the Dallas Cowboys. In any case, Rodgers is enough to guide them into a wild card slot. That will technically bring a merciful end to New York's ongoing failures. But is anything short of an AFC Championship Game appearance a true success?

For this perpetually tortured fan base, I believe a gutsy divisional round showing can still be enough. With at least one more year of the Jets-Aaron Rodgers experiment expected to come, patience might shockingly be afforded. A blowout loss versus the Buffalo Bills on Week 1, however, would inevitably trigger complete panic.