While Legacy and Vintage usually don't get a lot of support from Wizards of the Coast, it's still prime for some of the craziest prizes when Wizards decides to give them some attention. This holds true for the 2023 Eternal Weekend as Wizards is offering three Black Lotus reprint cards as top prizes for its Vintage Championships.

You read that right. There are Black Lotus reprint cards, the most sought-after cards in MTG, that are being given away as top prizes in an upcoming tournament. But there's a catch. These cards aren't tournament legal, and they're not even cards you can shuffle into your deck to play with on the kitchen top. Instead, these Black Lotus reprint cards are pieces of artwork “embedded in an oversized card frame.” Indeed, not only do these Black Lotus cards have a different artwork compared to their original MTG card, but they are also not printed at the correct size.

Still, even if these cards have no functional value in terms of being played in competitive Magic, the Black Lotus reprints are still expected to fetch a high value, with collectors already bidding high prices for the prized cards. Each Vintage Championship – Asia, Europe, and North America – will have a prize of a Black Lotus with a unique artwork compared to the other two, adding more collectability for these art cards.

For those who are interested in competing in these 2023 Eternal Weekend competitions, here are the dates and locations of the tournaments:

2023 Europe Vintage Championship – November 17-19 in Prague, Czech Republic

– November 17-19 in Prague, Czech Republic 2023 Asia Championship – November 24-26 in Aichi, Japan

– November 24-26 in Aichi, Japan 2023 North America Vintage Championship – December 8-10 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Want to collect all three? Then try your luck and fly to three different continents in three weeks.

