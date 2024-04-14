Outlaws of Thunder Junction brings us to the Wild West of Magic the Gathering planes. We see a lot of familiar faces in this new story, with the expansion showing us what happened to some of our favorite characters who we haven't seen for a while. Meanwhile, we continue to explore new worlds through the Omenpath which has become the primary way to travel across planes after many Planeswalkers have lost their sparks.
In any case, we're sure that you're interested to see which cards are the most expensive cards from this set. Since we're still in the pre-release weekend, many of you want to see what cards you could sell from the loot you've won or acquired. There are plenty of cards to talk about, but we collected the top ten cards here.
Top 10 Most Expensive Outlaws of Thunder Junction MtG Cards (As of April 14, 2024)
As per usual in modern sets, the most expensive cards from Outlaws of Thunder Junction feature alternate artworks, and extended or borderless frames. Notwithstanding foils, most of the most expensive MtG cards remain to be printed with these kinds of treatments.
However, some players have speculated heavily on a handful of OTJ cards, seeing them as impactful enough that they warrant a high price even in their normal versions. You'll see from this list which cards those are. Check back again next week to see if the speculations are correct, and whether or not we'll see the same cards here a week after.
Note that we didn't include The List, Big Score, Breaking News, and Special Guest cards in this list during the pre-release weekend, but we'll include them when all possible card treatments from both Play and Collector Booster Packs become available for sale next week.
(All Prices are based on MTG Goldfish prices)
10. Goldvein Hydra – $17.31
Remember cards like Shifting Ceratops, Vorinclex, Monstrous Raider, and Questing Beast, many green cards shine during prerelease because of how dominant they could get in the limited environment. Most of these cards end up staying relevant on Standard and in other formats, but that can't be said for all of them, similar to how cards like Shifting Ceratops and The Goose Mother quickly dropped in price the weeks after.
Outlaws of Thunder Junction has Goldvein Hydra as its green card flavor of the prerelease, thanks to the many keywords that are found in its effects box. Vigilance, Trample, and Haste together make this card significant and can catch the opponent off guard when played at the right time. Killing it rewards you as well thanks to the tapped treasure tokens it leaves behind, punishing your opponent for removing it on their own turn.
Having X in its cost makes it flexible enough to make it an early-game threat that turns into a slow ramp, or use it as a finisher, swinging at the enemy while they have all of their lands tapped. This kind of flexibility makes it a great card that even just in its regular version, it's already selling for $17.31, enough to pay for a few booster packs.
9. Jace Reawakened – $17.40
Planeswalkers are always exciting to find in your packs, pre-release or otherwise. While not very popular in the most popular format nowadays, which is EDH, Planeswalkers stays relevant in one-on-one games. We can see how Jace Reawakened can work in today's Standard format, even if at a glance the card looks like it's too slow to make any impact.
The new Plot mechanic introduced in Outlaws of Thunder Junction makes this card very interesting. Allowing you to plot any card with 3 or less mana value for just two mana as the cost of Jace Reawakened while also adding a Loyalty Counter on it is all value and no risk. The option to loot your deck makes this card work in control decks as well.
If you manage to keep Jace Reawakened alive for long enough, you could even use its Ultimate to sling spells to your opponent. We can see this having a home in a Stella Lee spellslingers deck, and potentially even in Storm Decks.
8. Terror of the Peaks – $18.26
Number 8 in our list is a welcome reprint. Terror of the Peaks remained relevant in many formats since it was first printed in M21, and this is the first time it's getting reprinted. Because of this, the card remains high in spite of being a reprint, but the big difference between its previous printing and this new price is significant enough.
It has in its effects text a precursor of what would become the infamous Ward mechanic that would be introduced in Strixhaven. Taxing your opponent 3 Life Points just to remove it is painful enough, but it's necessary. If you allow Terror of the Peaks to remain on the battlefield will allow your opponent to ping either you or your face. Either way, you're screwed if this spell resolves.
7. Bristly Bill, Spine Sower (Extended) – $18.76
Landfall is a very popular mechanic in Magic the Gathering, and every new Landfall card tingles the senses of Landfall players in every format. Bristly Bill, Spine Sower is a cheap two mana card that makes a large impact in Landfall decks because you can bring it out early. This would have been way more spectacular if it weren't a Legendary Creature, but even then this card alone is impactful already.
Bristly Bill also allows you to end games with its ability to double +1/+1 counters on each creature you control, making this card a must-get for any green counters-themed deck in any format. Its low cost also makes it a great option and easy insert into any deck of that kind. Will this card allow the emergence of a new Landfall +1/+1 counters matters deck in Standard, though?
6. Final Showdown (Extended) – $19.74
Outlaws of Thunder Junction introduced multiple new mechanics in Magic the Gathering, but this expansion might be remembered the most for its Spree mechanic. Described as a way for the card designers to “fix” the Kicker mechanic, Spree introduces multiple additional costs that could give cards better payoff.
Of these Spree cards, one that stands out is the white card Final Showdown. How do you make new board wipes interesting? You give players a card that can be a board wipe when you need it to be, but also the flexibility to do other things. It can be an invasion card or used to nullify a threatening creature.
Best of all, you can remove the indestructibility of one of your opponent's cards, give indestructible to one of your own, and then destroy all other creatures. It'll cost 5 colorless and three white mana for a total of eight mana, but that's as good as it can get for board wipes.
Overall, the Spree mechanic looks like it's a hit and we can imagine this new mechanic appearing in more new cards for years to come.
5. Goldvein Hydra (Extended) – $19.99
We've already seen Goldvein Hydra earlier in this list in its regular form, so it's only natural for this card to show up higher up on the list in its Extended art version. Everything we've said about the Goldvein Hydra earlier still applies here, so make sure to keep an eye out for these cards over the next week.
4. Oko, the Ringleader (Borderless) – $20.99
Well, who do we have here? If it isn't the infamous Oko, making yet another appearance in a Magic the Gathering Expansion. He is the main character of Outlaws of Thunder Junction as the ringleader of a band of Wild West criminals.
Oko's appearance in Wilds of Eldraine was forgettable as if somehow Wizards of the Coast was afraid of creating another monster following the format-altering Oko, Thief of Crowns. But then they realized that people love Oko and the Planeswalker deserves to appear strong in cards. And thus, we have Oko, the Ringleader.
Oko, the Ringleader still has the ability to create the infamous 3/3 Elk tokens that made the original famous, but this time on your side of the battlefield as a downtick. This ability ensures that his passive ability, turning into a copy of a creature you control at every start of your combat, can always have a target. His ultimate is a Kage Bunshin effect that doesn't feel like it's ever going to be relevant thanks to its high cost.
Oko, the Ringleader's uptick simply brings you to value town. Being able to loot your deck is always a great effect, but being able to gain card advantage when you fulfill a condition, which is committing a crime in this case. Committing a Crime is very easy to do in Magic the Gathering, so you'll likely always generate card value with this card.
It's not hard to understand why this card would fetch such a high value.
3. Jace Reawakened (Borderless) – $22.97
Jace Reawakened makes another appearance in this list, which again, is not a surprise given how its regular version can be found at the bottom of this list. Jace Reawakened is going to make some waves in Standard for sure, but we'll have to see if both versions of the card will remain on this list by next week.
2. Terror of the Peaks (Extended) – $26.67
Terror of the Peaks makes its second appearance in this list as the second most expensive card in the set, save for the bonus sheet cards. The alternate versions of the M21 Terror of the Peaks remain between the $40-$50 range right now, so it's great to see a “premium” version of the card at this price range.
1. Oko, the Ringleader (Showcase) – $29.98
And finally, the most expensive card in this list is none other than the Ringleader, the man on the cover, and one of the most infamous Planeswalkers to have ever existed. He claims the top spot on this list and rightfully so, as we'll surely see the impact of this card on Standard in the next several months.
And those are the ten most expensive Outlaws of Thunder Junction Magic the Gathering cards in the secondary market during the pre-release weekend. Make sure to check back again next week to see which of these cards retain their value, and which cards you should continue keeping in your binder for future sales or future use.