The latest Universes Beyond Magic the Gathering expansion set has finally arrived, and while we're all excited to play the Fallout Commander Precon Decks, the real money is in the Collector's Booster Packs. The Fallout Surge Foil Cards are super S.P.E.C.I.A.L. and their status is reflected on their price tags. Here are the top 10 most expensive Universes Beyond Fallout Magic the Gathering Surge Foil Cards.
Top 10 Most Expensive Fallout MTG Surge Foil Cards (As of March 8, 2024)
Cracking open collector's booster packs? Well, you're surely looking for some value out of the packs you're opening. If you've opened the cards that you're looking for, then congratulations! But more likely than not, you wouldn't, as the surge foil cards that many of you are looking for rarely show up.
First introduced in Warhammer: 40K, surge foil cards only appear in 1 of every 100 packs, making them extremely rare. Therefore, many of these cards also tend to be on the expensive side of the secondary market. With that being said, here are the top 10 most expensive Universes Beyond Fallout Magic the Gathering Surge Foil Cards based on TCGPlayer Market Prices.
(All Prices are based on TCG Player prices)
10. Crucible of Worlds (Borderless) – $49.24
Crucible of Worlds is a staple in many decks, so it's no surprise that this card, despite being a reprint, makes an appearance on this list. In the Fallout universe, G.E.C.K. stands for Garden of Eden Creation Kit, a device used to start life anew after a nuclear apocalypse happens, which goes in line with the flavor of the card, as you try to revive a devastated land back from the graveyard.
9. Arcane Signet (Borderless) – $56.99
Another staple in almost every Commander Deck in Magic, you really can't have a Commander Deck without an Arcane Signet. That's like leaving mana on the table, and you don't want to do that. Of course, the pre-cons from this set have the Arcane Signet, so of course it'll make this list. Its card depicts the iconic Pip-Boy, so it's a feel-good card to put on your field as early as possible in a Fallout Commander game.
8. V.A.T.S. (Showcase) – $ 57.45
V.A.T.S. is a devastating tool that has become synonymous with the Fallout series. It appearing in a Showcase treatment card gets double flavor points, with this card's mechanics also doing the game mechanic from Fallout Justice. Having Split Second also makes it an extra powerful removal spell, making it immune from counterspells.
7. Radstorm (Showcase) – $59.98
The simplicity of this card's effect: Storm, Proliferate, makes perfect sense on what a Radstorm is in the game. It's more effective the more exposed you have been during the turn, and then proliferating all rad counters based on that exposure sure does the trick. This can easily end games if it's allowed to resolve, which you definitely shouldn't allow to happen.
6. T-45 Power Armor (Extended Art) – $59.99
Energy counters? In 2024? Well, Energy is making a comeback in Fallout so you better get used to it. The iconic Power Armor makes use of it, and it makes any equipped creature extra powerful with it. I personally think that this is a bit of a failure in terms of flavor because it can be equipped to any creature when it should only fit humanoids, but it's still going to be a popular card for fans and collectors regardless.
5. Fog Crawler – Vigor (Showcase) – $59.99
A functional reprint of the card Vigor making its first appearance outside of The List since Battlebond. This card used to be super powerful when it was first printed, but it's still a scary creature to face on the battlefield nowadays, even if it's not the scariest creature nowadays. Fog Crawler is a pesky creature that sneaks back when you think you've already killed it in Fallout, so this creature being chosen as the Fallout stand-in for Vigor makes perfect sense.
4. Sol Ring (Borderless) – $82.47
Of course, #4 just has to be Sol Ring. It's used in every Commander Deck, and it's never falling out of fashion (pun intended). The borderless surge foil didn't have to be this expensive, but considering how every Fallout deck will want to have this card, even if Sol Ring usually doesn't get this expensive, this one is.
3. Nuclear Fallout (Showcase) – $88.52
We're sure that this card will find use outside of Fallout decks, with many black mana ramps enabling this to completely annihilate the board. When we say annihilate the board, that includes the player casting this spell, which is very flavorful for something that depicts a nuclear war. When it happens, all of us lose, and casting this for any amount of mana will surely leave a lot of players salty. No amount of radiation will remove that salty taste out of people's mouths after you cast this.
2. Nuka-Cola Vending Machine (Borderless) – $99.30
Another card that will see use outside of Fallout decks, this card has the potential to go on infinite turns with the right support. Not to mention the levels of flavor being played out with this card's effect – you get a bottle cap every time you open a Nuka-Cola bottle, so once paying the cost to create the Food token (Nuka-Cola), you can use the Food to get a Treasure token (Bottle Cap). For those not in the know, bottle caps are used as a form of currency in Fallout games.
1. Ravages of War (Borderless) – $137.89
If you're a person who loves spreading salt on the table, then you're likely the kind of person who would put an Armageddon in your deck. Then, if you want to be extra spiteful, you would put in a Ravages of War as well, effectively having two copies of Armageddon in your deck and overriding the format's singleton rule. I don't know why you would do that, given how Ravages of War only appeared in Portal Three Kingdoms, making it an extremely rare, expensive card. But now that it's reprinted in Fallout? Well, it's still going to cost you a lot, but not as much as it used to. Besides, losing your friends is already a steep price to pay just to resolve this card in play.
And those are the ten most expensive Universes Beyond Fallout Magic the Gathering Surge Foil cards in the secondary market. The Universes Beyond Fallout Magic the Gathering set was just released this weekend, so be sure to grab one of the four Commander decks and play with your friends. After that, catch a wild Collector's Booster set in the wild. Open up those packs with your friends, and hunt for these ten cards.