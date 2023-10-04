Even though they recently traded face of the franchise Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks, better days may be yet to come for the Portland Trail Blazers franchise. The Blazers' rebuild is off to a flying start; in addition to getting as good of a return as it gets for their former star, they're also building their team around the second overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, Scoot Henderson.

In fact, Henderson is already drawing rave reviews from Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups, not just because of his incredible potential on the court, but also because of his infectiously affable personality that lights up the room immediately.

“He has a very infectious personality. He's got a beautiful smile, he's always laughing and people like being around him. It's just that thing that some people have,” Billups said, per Sean Highkin of the Rose Garden Report.

Like Chauncey Billups said, some people just have that “it” factor to them, and Scoot Henderson certainly has that in spades. Damian Lillard certainly had that magnetic personality that tended to make his teammates gravitate towards him, and it's shaping up to be more of the same for the Blazers for the foreseeable future with their new franchise point guard.

But at the end of the day, beyond the warm feeling Henderson tends to give off due to his agreeable personality, the Blazers coach commended the 19-year old for being mature and wise beyond his years, giving the franchise more confidence in his ability to lead the team to great heights in the future.

“Scoot has a maturity about him even though he's very young,” Billups added.

It may take a while for Scoot Henderson to acclimate to the professional level, as guards tend to have more of an adjustment period to the size and speed of the NBA. But that should come soon enough, especially when Henderson appears to be nailing the mental aspect of the game. Henderson will also have the wisdom of Chauncey Billups and Malcolm Brogdon — two point guards who've had success in the league — to learn from, so the sky truly is the limit for this incredibly talented youngster.