There has been plenty of trade talk surrounding the Portland Trail Blazers and the third overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft. But in the end, the Blazers kept the pick and selected Scoot Henderson, whom many believe is the second-best player of the draft after Victor Wembanyama. The fit alongside Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons may not be the most ideal, but never is it a wise idea to pick for fit this high in the draft.

It's unclear which role Henderson plays in Year 1, and whether he even suits up for the Blazers at all. After all, the Blazers could still deal him away what with the offseason still being in its early days. But if they do end up keeping Henderson, Chauncey Billups must prepare himself for how inquisitive the 19-year old point guard will be.

Speaking with the media after hearing his name called on draft night, Scoot Henderson said that he's looking forward to picking Billups' brain to the point of “annoying” him.

“I'm going to pick Chauncey's brain so much he might get annoyed,” Henderson said, per Orlando Sanchez of KGW TV. “Just trying to learn from him, just based off the legendary legacy he left behind him.”

Beyond Chauncey Billups, Scoot Henderson is also looking forward to learning up close from, barring a massive change of heart, Damian Lillard — someone Henderson has already been in touch with — and Anfernee Simons, players who have had success (in Lillard's case, immense success) as leading ballhandlers in the NBA.

“Just learn from Dame, learn from Anfernee, all those guys. There's a whole talent in that organization that I just wanna learn from. I'm all ears, like I said,” Henderson added.

This is clearly a good sign for any rookie, much less for someone who possesses potential to become one of the league's premier floor generals. Learning the ropes from those who have come before is an invaluable tool not too many young prospects make the most out of, so seeing Scoot Henderson be giddy at the thought of doing so should be a sight for sore Blazers fans eyes.