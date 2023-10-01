The Portland Trail Blazers have dominated NBA headlines this week, first with their shocking Damian Lillard trade involving the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns, and then following that up trading Jrue Holiday to the Boston Celtics. The Blazers goal during this entire ordeal has been to get young pieces and draft picks. Now that the dust has settled, the Blazers roster for this upcoming season is becoming a little bit more clear. The main pieces in this trade that the Blazers acquired were Deandre Ayton and Malcolm Brogdon. But their draft pick acquisitions were just as important. Here's a quick look at the entire haul the Blazers ended up with following the Lillard trade that set everything off.

Final tally on Lillard trade: Portland gets Deandre Ayton, Robert Williams, Malcolm Brogdon, Toumani Camara, three first-round picks 2024 (Golden State, Top-4 protected), 2029 (Bucks and Celtics unprotected) and 2028 and 2030 Milwaukee pick swaps. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 1, 2023

Deandre Ayton was the main centerpiece for the Blazers in the initial trade involving Damian Lillard. He's only 25-years-old and is coming off a season where he averaged 18.0 points per game, 10.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists with splits of 58.9 percent shooting from the field and 76 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He fits the Blazers future timeline and has a chance at a bigger role this upcoming season.

When the Blazers acquired Jrue Holiday from the Bucks as part of the initial three-team trade, the consensus was they would look to move him. Sure enough, they shipped him to the Celtics in a trade centered around Malcolm Brogdon whom according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, probably won't end the season in a Blazers jersey.

That's the current tally on Lillard trade, anyway: Portland plans to keep Robert Williams to pair with Deandre Ayton, sources say, but there has certainly been interest in veteran Malcolm Brogdon and expect teams will be calling on him. Blazers are committed to young guards. https://t.co/7vYhYNmbmZ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 1, 2023

In addition to those players, the Blazers acquired Robert Williams III from the Celtics, rookie draft pick Toumani Camara from the Suns, and a total of five draft picks; three first round picks and two pick swaps with the Bucks. In total, they did very well in their return after dealing Lillard.