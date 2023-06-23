When the Charlotte Hornets selected Brandon Miller with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, it was no secret that the Portland Trail Blazers were going to select Scoot Henderson. Henderson had been the consensus No. 2 prospect in many mock drafts but the Hornets decided to surprise everyone. In any case, the Blazers will now get a shot to pair Henderson with star point guard Damian Lillard. Rumors have swirled regarding Lillard's potential availability in a trade but that seems to have died down for now. Following his draft selection, Henderson didn't hold back as to what the Blazers are getting with him.

"They gettin' a dog." —Scoot Henderson is confident in what he brings to the Trail Blazers 🐶 pic.twitter.com/raanYECsrJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 23, 2023

“They're getting a dog, they're getting a dog that's going to come in and that's going to be hungry. I'm young but I got a mature mindset and that's to work, that's to come in and make a real impact,” Henderson said. “Not just the basketball side, but in the community. They're getting a special player, a special person.”

Scoot Henderson played two seasons with the Ignite in the G League as he was not old enough to be eligible for the NBA Draft after his first season in the G League. He's an explosive guard who is quick and athletic and can be a good playmaker as well. He showed out in a showcase game back in October against Victor Wembanyama and Metropolitans.

Last season with the Ignite, Henderson averaged 16.5 points per game, 5.4 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 42.9 percent shooting from the field, 27.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 76.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.