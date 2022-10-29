‘He’s just must-see TV’: Chauncey Billups gets real on Shaedon Sharpe’s spectacular season

The Portland Trail Blazers are surging to start the season. After completely missing the playoffs last season, this team is looking to remind everyone that they’re still a damn good team. A big part of their resurgence is their young guards in Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe stepping up to the plate.

Shaedon Sharpe, in particular, has been a pleasant surprise for the Blazers this season. The rookie was expected to be a bit of a project this season because of his lack of experience. So far, though, Sharpe is proving that he’s more than capable of scoring and facilitating at a high-level. After their most recent win, Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups had high praise for Sharpe. (via Oregon Live)

“He’s just must-see TV,” Billups said. “You never know what he’s going to do when he gets that runway like that.”

Billups is referring to a couple of highlight-worthy plays that Shaedon Sharpe had during the Blazers’ win over the Houston Rockets. The win propelled the team to a 5-1 record, which is mighty impressive considering that their last two games were without Damian Lillard. Sharpe’s standout play from the bench has helped stabilize this roster without their leader.

This performance from the Blazers is an encouraging sign for the team as they gear up for another playoff run. The concern for this team heading into the season was an apparent lack of help for Damian Lillard again. With players like Sharpe, Simons, and Jerami Grant stepping up, though, this team is locked and loaded for another deep run.