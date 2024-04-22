The Portland Trail Blazers suffered a departure from their coaching staff this weekend, when it was reported that assistant coach Steve Hetzel would be joining Jordi Fernandez’s new Brooklyn Nets coaching staff as an assistant, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Hetzel had been with the Blazers for the last three seasons. Prior to his stint in Portland, Hetzel had stops as an assistant with the Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic. He broke into the NBA in player development with the Detroit Pistons from 2009-13.
It's likely that Fernandez and the Nets coveted Hetzel due to his experience in player development and working with young teams in general. Brooklyn is well past the days of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving, and is looking to rebuild around younger pieces Nic Claxton, Mikal Bridges, and Cam Thomas.
For the Blazers, this means that the team loses a talented assistant coach who was well-regarded by everyone close to the team. Portland head coach Chauncey Billups will likely look to replace Hetzel on his staff this summer as he heads into his fourth season as head coach.
Blazers commit to Billups next season
During team exit interviews conducted at the Blazers' practice facility in Tualatin, Portland GM Joe Cronin made it clear that, despite Portland's poor 21-61 record, head coach Chauncey Billups would be back with the team next season.
Said Cronin when asked about the Blazers' head coaching position, “We are committed to Chauncey next season.”
Billups has one guaranteed year remaining on the contract he signed with the Blazers in 2021. There is also a team option for the 2025-26 season. After a year as an assistant for the Los Angeles Clippers under Ty Lue, Billups replaced former Blazers head coach Terry Stotts after Portland fell to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2021 playoffs.
Expect the Blazers to struggle next season as they look to see what they have with their young roster. Their ‘core' pieces of Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, Anfernee Simons, Jerami Grant, and Deandre Ayton managed to play four games together this last season.
Additionally, while Portland will likely have two lottery picks in this summers' NBA Draft, it's considered by many to be a weak class, while the 2025 draft class is loaded up with potential star talent. The Blazers aren't going to want to miss out on a chance to get a difference maker next summer by fighting for a play-in spot.