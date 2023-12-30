Blazers big man Jabari Walker talked about what drove Friday's win over the Spurs.

The Portland Trail Blazers topped the San Antonio Spurs 134-128 on Friday night in a game that wasn't as close as the final score indicated.

The Blazers were up 26 in the third quarter before the Spurs began chipping away, but they weren't ever able to get over the hump.

While it might seem strange to credit the Blazers defense with the win in a game where they allowed 128 points, the defense played with an urgency and tenacity that led to easy buckets and elevated the energy in a game that featured two teams toward the bottom of the standings missing their marquee players.

Blazers reserve big man Jabari Walker, in particular, found an extra gear on Friday.

BARI BUCKETS 🗣️ ▫️ 25 PTS (Career-high)

▫️ 9 REB

▫️ 1 STL pic.twitter.com/6IIpfAx2ln — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) December 30, 2023

Walker had a career-high 25 points in the win, but it was his defense, and a little extra-curricular jawing with Spurs big man Zach Collins, that really gave his team a lift.

On Thursday, in the first of a back-to-back between the two teams, Blazers rookie Ibou Badji had a monster block on Collins. When asked about it after the game he responded, “He didn't know. He didn't know before he [went]. But he'll be careful tomorrow. If he doesn't want me to get that block, he better go up strong.”

Collins evidently heard the quote, because he flexed on Badji after scoring a bucket on him inside on Friday. Later in the game, after scoring on Collins, Walker hit him with a flex of his own, with the two players jawing back-and-forth a little bit.

After the game, Walker talked about the Blazers' defensive intensity. “Just getting stops,” said Walker. “Just flying around, talking…Just being there for each other. And you know your brother behind your back has your help and makes you more aggressive.”

The Blazers have seen recent defensive success with shifts featuring Walker, Matisse Thybulle, one of Badji or Duop Reath, and Scoot Henderson alongside either Malcolm Brogdon or Anfernee Simons.

While Portland is able to get hot and put up points from time-to-time, the Blazers are a defensive team first and foremost. Continuing to communicate and play with intensity on the defensive end is how this team will continue to grow in the near-term.