The Trail Blazers released an extensive injury report ahead of Friday's rematch with the Spurs

The Portland Trail Blazers are banged up headed into their second game in as many nights against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Blazers released their injury report for Friday's game, and the team again will be without starters Deandre Ayton (knee), Shaedon Sharpe (hip), and Anfernee Simons (illness). Backup center Duop Reath will also miss his second straight game with a sore lower back.

INJURY REPORT 12/29 vs. SAS: OUT

Ayton (R Knee Tendinitis)

Reath (Low Back Soreness)

Sharpe (R Adductor Strain)

Simons (Illness)

Williams III (R Knee Ligament Tear) QUESTIONABLE

Camara (R Thumb Soreness) PROBABLE

Walker (R Thumb Sprain) — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) December 29, 2023

Notably, a pair of Blazers forwards have appeared on the injury report since yesterday. Starting forward Toumani Camara in questionable with a sore thumb. Reserve big man Jabari Walker is probable after spraining his thumb against the Spurs on Thursday night. Walker briefly left that game holding his right thumb, only to return several minutes later.

Should both Camara and Walker miss the game for the Blazers, expect big minutes from Jerami Grant and Matisse Thybulle. Rookies Kris Murray and Ryan Rupert were both recalled from the G-League Rip City Remix last night and could see action in Friday's game as well.

Missing Ayton for a second straight night likely ensures that Ibou Badji will see meaningful minutes for the second straight game. After getting his first career NBA action in garbage time against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, Badji scored 7 points to go along with 9 rebounds (5 offensive), and 3 blocks in 14 minutes of court time on Thursday for the Blazers.