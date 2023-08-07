Amid an avalanche of rumors regarding the Portland Trail Blazers and perennial All-Star candidate Damian Lillard, franchise legend Terry Porter took to SiriusXM NBA Radio with the Starting Lineup co-hosts Frank Isola and Brian Scalabrine to deliver his thoughts on Lillard's trade saga.

While there are those that have questioned Lillard's trade request, Porter skates around that path to deliver a mostly positive message.

“The fans want to see Dame go somewhere where can have a legitimate chance (to win a championship),” Porter says. “The challenging part for the Blazers organization… is you talk about a franchise player like Damian, what kind of value can you get back to try to put that franchise in a position to move forward in a positive light?”

The Damian Lillard rumors continue to swirl Hear Blazers great, Terry Porter, tell Frank Isola and Brian Scalabrine why the Portland fans want the best for Lillard pic.twitter.com/W28gY1eH2e — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) August 6, 2023

“I think… Damian's gonna end up being traded because that's what he wants at this time. I don't know if Miami's going to be a place he's going to land, because I don't know [if] Miami has enough assets to return…”

Lillard has been linked to the Miami Heat for a while now, even before his trade request. Nonetheless, Porter is certainly right to question whether or not they can or will offer the Blazers a package they would be willing to accept for Dame. As of this writing, Portland appears lukewarm on a Tyler Herro addition, despite him being the best player that they would feasibly trade for Lillard.

The Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons were subsequently tied to a potential Lillard trade as a third team, with either franchise acquiring Herro and sending the Blazers a mix of young players and draft capital. While talks have been stagnant as of late, Portland could re-explore those trade talks closer to the start of training camp.