With about two months to go before NBA training camps open, the Damian Lillard trade saga has gone long into the offseason. Lillard and his agent Aaron Goodwin have made it clear that the Miami Heat are his preferred destination, so much so that the NBA recently threatened disciplinary action if Lillard refused to report for to any other team that would attempt to trade for him. Lost in all this drama are the players who have been rumored to be included in a potential Damian Lillard trade. One of those players is Heat wing Tyler Herro who is believed to be on the move if and when the Heat and Portland Trail Blazers finally come to terms on a trade. His former Heat teammate, Udonis Haslem, recently spoke out in support of Herro amid ongoing trade rumors.

"Whatever happens, he can walk away with his head up. 6MOY, 2 NBA Finals, 3 ECF. His 4-5 years here has been equivalent or better than most people's careers. He has nothing to be ashamed about." Udonis Haslem on Tyler Herro 💯 (via @Brendan_Tobin)pic.twitter.com/LdU3hZxoBO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 6, 2023

“I'm sitting around watching like everybody else. Obviously I have a relationship with Tyler, so I keep in touch with him, I talk to him, I check on his mental, but I'm sitting here watching like everybody else to see what happens next,” Udonis Haslem said. “One thing I told Tyler and one thing we focus on is the time spent, and the time spent here is amazing. Whatever happens, he can walk away with his head up. Sixth Man of the Year, two NBA Finals, three Eastern Conference Finals, his four to five years here have been equivalent or better than most people's careers. He has nothing to be ashamed about.”

Tyler Herro was drafted by the Heat with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. He's spent his whole career to this point with the Heat but has seen his name pop in trade rumors a few times now.