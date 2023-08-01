The Portland Trail Blazers franchise has existed for over 50 years now, as it joined the NBA as an expansion team back in the year 1970. Over the last five-plus decades, the organization has won one NBA title back in the year 1977 and has made the NBA Finals three times, in 1977, 1990, and 1992. Compared to teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics — who have 17 titles apiece — the Blazers might not seem like a successful franchise, but this isn't the case.

The Blazers aren't even close to the most accomplished NBA franchise out there, but they have still enjoyed a lot of success, even in this century. The Blazers have been a consistent threat to make the postseason over the last decade and a half, as they have reached the playoffs in 11 of the last 15 years. And the franchise has been fortunate enough to have some of the best players ever to play the game of basketball over its 50-plus-year existence, such as Clyde Drexler, Bill Walton, and Damian Lillard, just to name a few.

With all of that being said, let's rank the top 10 greatest players ever to don a Portland Trail Blazers jersey in the history of the franchise.

10. Arvydas Sabonis

One of the greatest passing big men ever to play in the NBA, Sabonis was a very productive center during his seven-season stint with the Blazers. He averaged 12.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game across 470 total regular season games with the franchise. His best season from a statistical standpoint came during the 1997-98 season when he averaged 16.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per contest. If Sabonis decided to join the Blazers earlier on in his pro career instead of playing overseas until he was in his 30s, it's possible that he would be at a much higher spot on this list.

9. Brandon Roy

Injuries cut Roy's career short, as he spent just six seasons in the NBA and five with the Blazers. But in this short time, he cemented his place as one of the best players ever to wear a Blazers uniform. During his five years with Portland, he was named to the All-Star team three times, was a two-time All-NBA selection, and won the Rookie of the Year award back in the 2006-07 campaign. Roy averaged 19.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.0 steals per game across 321 regular season games with the Blazers.

8. Rasheed Wallace

Wallace functioned as an elite two-way player during his eight years as a member of the Blazers franchise from 1996-97 to 2003-04. He earned back-to-back All-Star appearances with the squad in the 1999-00 and 2000-01 seasons and averaged 16.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.3 blocks across 544 total regular season games played as a Blazer. Wallace was also an invaluable member of the 1999-00 Blazers squad that was a few minutes away from the NBA Finals and lost to Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, and the Los Angeles Lakers in seven games in the Western Conference Finals. It wasn't Wallace's fault the Blazers lost Game 7, as he ended up with a team-high 30 points in the loss.

7. Scottie Pippen

By the time Pippen joined the Blazers in the 1999-00 campaign, he was no longer the superstar caliber player he once was as Michael Jordan's second fiddle with the Chicago Bulls, but he still proved to be a very effective two-way presence during his four seasons with Portland. Pippen stuffed the stat sheet with the Blazers, as he averaged 11.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game in 272 regular season games with the organization (260 starts). Like Rasheed Wallace, Pippen was also a key member of the 1999-00 Blazers team that reached the Western Conference Finals.

6. Clifford Robinson

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Robinson played for five different NBA franchises across his 18-year career and spent his first eight seasons in the pros with the Blazers from 1989-90 to 1996-97. Robinson was never a particularly great rebounder for someone who played the power forward and center positions, as he averaged just 5.2 per game during his Blazers career. But Robinson made up for this by being able to contribute in other areas of the game, as he averaged 16.2 points, 2.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game across 644 total regular season games with Portland. His best season as a Blazer came during the 1993-94 season when he scored 20.1 points and blocked 1.4 shots per game and was named to the All-Star team.

5. Terry Porter

The second-best point guard ever to play for the Blazers, Porter thrived as the team's floor general during his ten seasons with the franchise. He was a member of the Blazers from 1985-86 to 1994-95 and earned two All-Star appearances during this time. His best single season came during the 1990-91 campaign when he averaged 17.0 points, dished out 8.0 assists, and came up with 2.0 steals per game on a Blazers team that went on to win 63 games during the regular season and advanced all the way to the Western Conference Finals, where they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games.

4. LaMarcus Aldridge

Aldridge might just be the most offensively gifted big man in Blazers franchise history. He averaged 19.4 points per game on 48.5% shooting from the field across 648 total regular season games with the Blazers and was a major threat to get buckets inside and outside the painted area. Aldridge had a terrific touch from the perimeter and owned one of the most lethal mid-range jumpers the league has ever seen from a big man. His best single season with the team came during the 2014-15 season when he averaged a career-high 23.4 points per contest in what was his final season as a Blazer.

3. Bill Walton

If it weren't for Walton, the Blazers likely would not have won the 1977 NBA title and would still be ringless. Walton was historically dominant during the 1976-77 season, as he ended up leading the league in both blocks (3.2) and rebounds (14.4) per game while also averaging 18.6 points and 3.8 assists. And believe it or not, Walton played at an even higher level in the postseason during Portland's title run, as he averaged 18.5 points, 19.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 3.7 blocks, and 1.0 steals per game against the Philadelphia 76ers in the 1977 NBA Finals, a series that Portland went on to win in six games.

2. Damian Lillard

Some people may be surprised to see that Lillard isn't ranked number one on this list, and that's understandable. After all, he might just be the best scorer in Blazers' history. He has averaged 25.2 points per game across his 11 seasons with the franchise and has averaged 27 points per game or more in four separate seasons. But Lillard also hasn't seen much postseason success with the Blazers. He's led Portland to a mere four playoff series victories in his 11 years with the franchise and has reached the Conference Finals just once, back in 2018-19, and the Blazers got swept by the Golden State Warriors in that series. All in all, Lillard hasn't won enough to be the top player on this list, and now it appears he's on his way out.

1. Clyde Drexler

Drexler stands out as clearly the best player in the history of the Portland Trail Blazers franchise. He accomplished so much with the team, both from an individual and a collective standpoint. Across his 12 seasons with the team, Drexler made eight All-Star teams and averaged 20.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 2.1 steals, and 0.7 blocks. And Drexler led the Blazers to multiple deep playoff runs during his time there, as the Blazers reached the NBA Finals in 1990 and 1992.

After spending 12 years with the Blazers, Drexler finished his career with the Houston Rockets. He spent the final four seasons of his NBA career in Houston and ended up winning a title with the team in 1995.