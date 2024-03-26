With just 10 games left in the NBA regular season, the Portland Trail Blazers are sitting at 19-53 – just three games out of the Western Conference cellar.
It's been a difficult year for Blazers fans. While most adjusted their expectations accordingly and looked to internal development, due to injuries, the season proved to be rockier than even most Portland fans expected.
With that said, this series looks back at each Blazers player's 2023-24 season, shares what should be expected over the final few games of the season, and what fans should hope for in the offseason. There's no better place to start than with Portland's leading-scorer – Anfernee Simons.
Simons' season in review
The season started out in the worst way possible for Simons, who tore the UCL in his right thumb in the Blazers' loss to the Clippers on opening night. The injury, which required surgery, kept Simons out of the Blazers' lineup until early December.
Upon returning to the court, Simons played incredibly well for the Blazers in the month of December. Over those nine games, Ant averaged 28 points per game – including a 41-point outburst against the Washington Wizards. Unfortunately for the Blazers, Simons dealt with an illness at the end of the month that forced him to miss three games.
Upon returning, he didn't look like the same player for the Blazers. In the month of January, Simons averaged only 19.8 points per game on 42 percent shooting.
While his scoring has bounced back over the last two months for the Blazers, Simons is now dealing with tendinitis in his left knee that has kept him out of action over the last two games.
What to expect over the final few games
With Shaedon Sharpe set to make his return from core muscle surgery shortly, expect the Blazers to be cautious with Simons' knee. If Portland were fighting for a playoff spot, things may be different, but the biggest goal for the Blazers at this point in the season should be getting Sharpe and Scoot Henderson on the court at the same time. In order to maximize those minutes, don't be surprised to see the team continue to hold Simons out in certain games or limit his overall minutes.
What does the future hold?
The Blazers find themselves in a difficult spot, with Simons, Sharpe, and Henderson (plus Malcolm Brogdon) all deserving of backcourt minutes. With Brogdon all but assuredly not part of the Blazers' long-term plans, Portland needs to make a decision on the three remaining guards.
On the surface, it would make sense for the Blazers to go all in with Sharpe and Henderson and look to move Simons. Due to injuries and inconsistency from Henderson, it may make sense for the team to take a slower approach and wait until next offseason to make a decision.
Expect Simons to be back with the Blazers in 2024-25. Depending on Henderson's development and Sharpe's ability to mesh with him, Simons could find himself on the move at the trade deadline or the following summer.
The Blazers and Anfernee Simons find themselves in an interesting spot. He's too good for the Blazers to succeed without him, but he's not good enough to consistently put the team on his back and lead them to wins.
With that in mind, expect the Blazers to look for ‘that' guy in Sharpe or Henderson.