The Portland Trail Blazers have one of the worst records in the NBA, but they won't be shutting down Shaedon Sharpe to help their lottery odds.
With Sharpe having been assigned to the Blazers' G League affiliate Rip City Remix while Portland heads out on an extended road trip, all signs point to the sophomore guard's imminent return after missing the team's last 34 games to recover from core muscle surgery.
But it hasn't just been those 34 games that Sharpe has missed for the Blazers. The young guard had been dealing with the injury going back to a late November loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to head coach Chauncey Billups.
Sharpe was initially forced to play through the discomfort as the Blazers were already missing guards Anfernee Simons, Scoot Henderson, and Malcolm Brogdon due to injury. That meant that there were stretches where Sharpe and Skylar Mays (since waived) were the only active guards on Portland's roster.
But as Sharpe continued to play, the discomfort, and his performance, worsened. After sitting out five games in late December to rest the injury, Sharpe tried to play again in early January before the Blazers shut him down after just six games.
Shaedon Sharpe's return to the Blazers
So, what is the purpose of Portland bringing Sharpe back in what could be deemed a lost season? Chemistry and continuity.
Due to extensive backcourt injuries, the Blazers didn't get a good look at Sharpe and Henderson – what the team believes is their backcourt of the future – together much this season. In fact, Sharpe and Henderson have only played in 23 games together.
The Blazers think that any potential wins, which may hurt them in the hunt for a top draft pick, will be outweighed by seeing the two players play extensive minutes together. That those minutes will come with low expectations at the end of the season is even better for the duo. With Brogdon and possibly Simons remaining out, the two players will be able to play through mistakes and establish a connection.
Additionally, the Blazers will be looking for more efficiency from Sharpe. After shooting more than 47 percent in his rookie year, his shooting percentage plummeted to below 41 percent this season. A large portion of that is attributed to playing through the injury and the fact that teams were able to key in on Sharpe in lineups where there wasn't much firepower on the court with him, but Portland definitely wants to see that number come up into the 44 or 45 percent range over the final stretch of the season.
The Trail Blazers are still likely several years away from being a legitimate playoff contender in the Western Conference. They have several nice pieces but are still looking for ‘that guy' that can get a bucket practically at will and take over games down the stretch. With his physical gifts, there's a chance that Sharpe can be ‘that guy' for Portland as he develops his game. Sharpe has already had several moments of taking over games down the stretch or making a game-saving highlight play. But the team can't be sure until he gets more reps.
In his 32 games this season, Sharpe is averaging 15.9 points, five rebounds, and 2.9 assists on 40.6 percent shooting. He is also shooting 33 percent from the 3-point line this year.