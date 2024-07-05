Kevin Gausman will take the mound for the Blue Jays in game one of this series with the Mariners on Friday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Mariners prediction and pick.

Blue Jays-Mariners Projected Starters

Kevin Gausman vs. Luis Castillo

Kevin Gausman (6-7) with a 4.75 ERA with a 1.34 WHIP

Last Start: Kevin Gausman suffered the loss Sunday, allowing seven runs on seven hits, five walks, and a hit batsman against the Yankees. He struck out seven.

2024 Road Splits: Kevin Gausman has been terrific on the road where he is 5-2 with a 2.22 ERA and 0.96 WHIP.

Luis Castillo (6-9) with a 3.87 ERA with a 1.21 WHIP

Last Start: Luis Castillo allowed three runs on six hits and no walks while striking out three over five innings Sunday against the Twins. He did not factor into the decision.

2024 Home Splits: Luis Castillo has been much better at home than on the road where he is 4-3 with a 3.19 ERA and 1.10 WHIP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Mariners Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: +122

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline: -144

Over: 7.5 (-105)

Under: 7.5 (-115)

How to Watch Blue Jays vs. Mariners

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

TV: Root Sports Northwest, MLB Extra Innings

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Blue Jays prepare to face the Mariners in Seattle, all eyes are on the pitching matchup between Kevin Gausman and Luis Castillo. While both hurlers have had their ups and downs this season, there's reason to believe Gausman and the Blue Jays have the edge in this contest.

Gausman, despite his 6-7 record and 4.75 ERA, has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his career. His ability to mix pitches and keep batters off-balance could prove crucial against a Mariners lineup that has been inconsistent at times. The right-hander's experience and track record suggest he's due for a strong outing, especially as the Blue Jays push for a playoff spot.

On the other side, Luis Castillo enters the game with a 6-9 record and a 3.87 ERA. While Castillo has been a solid pitcher for the Mariners, his record indicates he hasn't always received the run support needed to secure victories. This could be a key factor in Friday's matchup.

Moreover, the Blue Jays have been building momentum as they enter this crucial series. Coming off a tough loss to the Astros, they'll be hungry to bounce back and prove their mettle against a fellow playoff contender.

While the Mariners have home-field advantage, the Blue Jays have shown they can win on the road. Their balanced lineup and Gausman's potential for a breakout performance make them a formidable opponent.

In baseball, momentum and timing are everything. As the season progresses and playoff races tighten, expect Gausman and the Blue Jays to rise to the occasion and secure a pivotal victory in this series opener against Castillo and the Mariners.

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Mariners prepare to host the Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park, all signs point to a strong performance from Luis Castillo and a Seattle victory over Kevin Gausman and Toronto.

Castillo has been a force to be reckoned with at home this season, boasting an impressive 3.19 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in nine starts at T-Mobile Park. His ability to limit damage and keep runners off base in Seattle's pitcher-friendly confines gives the Mariners a significant edge. Moreover, Castillo has allowed two or fewer earned runs in six of his last seven home starts, demonstrating his consistency and dominance on home turf.

In contrast, Gausman has struggled this season, carrying a 4.75 ERA and 1.34 WHIP into this matchup. His last outing was particularly concerning, as he was roughed up for seven earned runs in just 4.1 innings against the Yankees. This vulnerability could be exploited by a Mariners team hungry for runs.

The Blue Jays' offensive woes further tip the scales in Seattle's favor. Toronto ranks in the bottom 10 in the league in several key offensive categories, including runs, hits, home runs, RBIs, batting average, and slugging percentage. This anemic offense should struggle against Castillo's home dominance.

While the Mariners' offense hasn't been stellar, they have the advantage of facing a pitcher and a team that have both underperformed this season. Seattle's superior pitching staff, which ranks first in the league in WHIP (1.076) and FIP (3.71), should be able to contain the Blue Jays' lackluster offense.

Given these factors, expect Castillo and the Mariners to secure a convincing victory over Gausman and the struggling Blue Jays, potentially by two or more runs.

Final Blue Jays-Mariners Prediction & Pick

We should see a great pitching matchup between Kevin Gausman and Luis Castillo on Friday night. However, Gausman has been touched up recently against the New York Yankees and a road game across the country against the Mariners isn't going to make things better. Ultimately, Gausman will start out pitching well until he attempts to make it through the lineup a second time and that's when he unravels while Castillo limits the Blue Jays from getting any offense as he picks up his 7th win on the season.

Final Blue Jays-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Seattle Mariners ML (-144), Over 7.5 (-105)