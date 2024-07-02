The Toronto Blue Jays are getting some rough news. The team's utility infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa is on the injured list with a left knee sprain, per Sportsnet. The team is bringing in Leo Jimenez from Triple-A Buffalo to fill the infielder's spot.

The injury is just the latest in a devastating series of medical issues to the team. The Blue Jays bullpen is almost completely overhauled due to injury issues to most of the relievers. The starting pitchers haven't fared much better, as Alex Manoah is out for the year. Yimi Garcia and Jordan Romano are also battling problems that have kept them out of the rotation.

Toronto is 38-46 on the year, with injuries a key contributor to the team's struggles.

Kiner-Falefa's season in Toronto

Kiner-Falefa is a utility player for the Blue Jays, able to take on several roles due to his versatility. He is used in the infield at third base as well as shortstop. He can also play second base. This season, he is slashing at a .292 batting average. He has hit seven home runs and driven in a total of 33 runs. His production is better than it has been in a long time.

The utility player is in his first season with Toronto. He joined the team this past offseason after spending the last two seasons with the New York Yankees. Kiner-Falefa was a strong addition for the Blue Jays, who famously lost out on the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes. Kiner-Falefa isn't a power home run hitter, but his ability to get on base and knock in a key run in clutch moments has made him a valuable part of the Toronto roster. His defense is also as solid as anyone on the roster at those infield spots.

In his career, the infielder is a .264 hitter with 236 career runs batted in. He has played for the Blue Jays, Yankees and Texas Rangers. He won a Gold Glove award while a member of the Rangers organization in 2020.

Blue Jays fans are hopeful that Jimenez can bring the team some continued offensive success. The team's offense is already down one key guy, with Joey Votto out for an extended period of time. Votto has ankle and back problems that have kept him on the IL. With Kiner-Falefa also out, Toronto is leaning on Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for offense. Both of those players have also had some medical setbacks, with Guerrero dealing with a finger injury.

Jimenez will likely get the chance to get his first major league at-bat while Kiner-Falefa is out. Jimenez is slashing .271 in Triple-A Buffalo, with a .416 on-base percentage. Time will tell how he performs against MLB arms, but Blue Jays fans are hopeful for good things.

The Blue Jays are next in action on Tuesday. The team takes on the Houston Astros at 7:05 Eastern.