Similar to last summer, the New York Jets will be dreaming of lifting the Lombardi Trophy in February. Of course, it would help if Aaron Rodgers' Achilles tendon doesn't snap four plays into the season this time around.

With the franchise's ever-elusive second Super Bowl win once again in its crosshairs, its goal will be to continue adding and developing talent, rather than trading for draft capital. New York's current regime will most likely be gone if it doesn't make the playoffs this year, so it doesn't have the luxury of focusing on tomorrow.

However, fringe players and aging backups could still be dealt, depending on the level of value they'd fetch in a trade. If they're unlikely to get playing time during the season anyway, the team may as well get assets back for them while they still can.

Who might the Jets trade as training camp approaches?

WR Allen Lazard

Lazard signed a four-year, $44 million deal with New York last offseason, as part of the team's efforts to get as many of Rodgers' friends in the building as possible. The Iowa State alum enjoyed a productive four years with the legendary quarterback in Green Bay but struggled after he went down last season. He recorded just 23 receptions on 49 targets for 311 yards and a touchdown, and it was easily the worst season of his career.

While Lazard's past chemistry with Rodgers was the main reason why the Jets brought him in, the two weren't in sync during OTAs this past spring, via The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.

“There hasn’t been evidence yet of a resurgence for Lazard with Aaron Rodgers back,” Rosenblatt said. “The $44 million receiver had a rough day on Wednesday [May 29th]. During seven-on-seven drills, Lazard dropped a pass from Rodgers at the sideline. In 11-on-11 drills in the red zone, Lazard was one-on-one with fifth-round rookie cornerback Qwan’tez Stiggers — who didn’t play in college and spent last year in the CFL — and Stiggers got the better of him. Lazard failed to properly position himself on a back shoulder throw from Rodgers. All told, Rodgers was 1 of 5 when targeting Lazard in seven-on-seven or 11-on-11 drills — and 8 for 10 when targeting anyone else.”

Without the Rodgers chemistry, Lazard has little value, especially with the team's addition of Mike Williams in free agency. He could also fall behind Xavier Gipson and Jason Brownlee in camp, depending on their performances. Both were standout rookies last summer, and Gipson carried it into the regular season, registering 21 catches for 229 yards. He also had eight rushes for 68 yards and a touchdown, as well as the game-winning punt return touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 on Monday Night Football.

Lazard does have a hefty $12.18 million cap hit this year, but he also has a potential out in his contract after 2024. If an injury-ravaged team is desperate for a veteran wideout in the coming months, the Jets could get a Day 3 pick in return for him.

RB Israel Abanikanda

Abanikanda is only heading into his sophomore season, but he may have already been phased out of the team. New York made three new additions to the running back room this offseason, drafting Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis out of Wisconsin and South Dakota State, respectively as well as singing free-agent Tarik Cohen. With only so many roster spots available to backup star playmaker Breece Hall, the writing may be on the wall for Abanikanda's Jets tenure.

“Izzy” was a fan-favorite after being spotlighted in HBO's “Hard Knocks” show last summer. The 2023 fifth-round pick wasn't able to make an impact, though, despite Dalvin Cook struggling and Michael Carter getting shipped to Arizona mid-season. He recorded just 22 carries for 70 yards, along with seven catches for 43 receiving yards.

Allen and Davis are both seen as high-upside Day 3 picks, similar to how Abanikanda was last year. If they outperform him in camp, expect the Pitt alum to either be cut or shipped out for another late draft choice.

DE Haason Reddick

New York sent a conditional 2026 third-rounder to the Philadelphia Eagles for Reddick in March. The 29-year-old is supposed to serve as Bryce Huff's replacement, who signed with the Eagles in free agency.

Reddick's Jets career, however, has gotten off to a bizarre start. The veteran didn't show up for OTAs or minicamp, as he waits for a new contract. He was also seen hanging out in Japan while his teammates were training, which isn't a great way to win points in the locker room.

Reddick is in the last year of his deal, and he's most likely using any bit of leverage he can to try to squeeze a new contract out of the team before he steps on the field and risks injury. However, if New York doesn't want to pay up, they may be better off trading him to avoid the headache.

Despite the drama, Jets star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams still has nothing but praise for Reddick, via Heavy's Paul Andrew Esden Jr.

“‘You got Haason Reddick unbelievable MVP caliber type edge rusher, Defensive Player of the Year type edge rusher coming over from the Eagles,” Williams said when expressing excitement over the team's new defensive acquisitions.

New York will have a stacked defense with or without Reddick, but the team will have to weigh the risk of dealing with a holdout and/or possibly letting him walk next year if it doesn't want to commit long-term.