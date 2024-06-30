The Seattle Mariners are looking to make a run to the American League Playoffs this season. The Mariners are hoping to fill a few needs in order to get that done. Seattle wants help in their bullpen and another solid bat on offense before the trade deadline, per MLB Network. The deadline is July 30.

The Mariners are 47-38 on the season, and lead the American League West division. The club has a 4.5 game lead in the division over the Houston Astros.

What Seattle is looking to do before July 30

The Mariners are working aggressively with other teams this summer, in order to fill those needs. The Mariners have long been named a possible landing spot for New York Mets infielder Pete Alonso. Alonso is having a solid season in New York, and has helped that club get back to .500 after a woeful start. The Mets may not move Alonso after all, however, due to the team's surge in play. If that were the case, it would be a tough blow to Seattle.

Alonso would surely give the Mariners the every day bat they are looking for. There are several other options for the team in terms of an every day hitter. The Chicago White Sox have several players they are looking to move, including Luis Robert Jr. While Robert has had a rough season, he has slugged well in the past.

Seattle needs a bat that can help produce offense immediately. The Mariners are near the bottom of the MLB standings in many offensive categories. The team is 26th in the league in runs scored, per MLB stats. The club is also dead last in total hits, with only 602 hits this season going into Sunday's games. The Chicago White Sox are posting more hits, despite more than 60 losses on the season already. That staggering statistic goes to show how well Seattle is pitching this year.

The pitching hasn't been perfect for Seattle, however. The club is also looking for bullpen help because they are injury-riddled in that area of play. The team's relief pitchers have been banged up for most of the year. Gregory Santos, Gabe Speier, Matt Brash and Heath Hembree have all found themselves on the injured list this season. The club needs some strong arms that can step in right away and support their starting pitchers. If the Mariners can't find some strong options in their bullpen, the team may not be able to make it far this postseason.

The Mariners are playing the Minnesota Twins at time of writing. Seattle has lost seven of their last 10 games.