There’s no denying that the Boston Celtics proved to be ultimately disappointing during their NBA Finals series against the Golden State Warriors. They were so close to bringing home the title for the first time in so many years, only to concede to Stephen Curry and the Dubs.

Former Celtics All-Star Antoine Walker recently spoke about Boston’s frustrating Finals performance. According to Walker, who spent the majority of his career with the Cs but also suited up for the Miami Heat for a couple of seasons, he believes that Miami would have been a more formidable foe for the Warriors as opposed to Boston (h/t Peter Dewey of Heat Nation):

“I think they would have had a better shot,” Walker said. “I don’t know if they could have scored enough to keep up with the Warriors, but defensively they would have been so stingy. “And that’s where the Heat, and the game plan would have been a lot different than the Celtics. I hate to take away from Golden State, but if you go back and watch the film, Boston gave Golden State that championship.”

Antoine Walker (@WalkerAntoine8) says Miami would have had a better chance than the Celtics to beat the Warriors in the Finals. "I hate to take away from Golden State but, if you go back and watch the film, Boston gave Golden State that championship." 📺 https://t.co/ITze4DimE1 pic.twitter.com/txUs9IsNEP — Locked On Heat (@LockedOnHeat) August 8, 2022

Walker dropped a major truth bomb on the Celtics here and I’m not sure that Boston fans are going to like it. Then again, Boston fans are the most unforgiving supporters in all of sports and they never hesitate to call it as it is. They know that their team failed them in the Finals and they have/will hold them accountable.

The Heat were eliminated by Boston in the Eastern Conference Finals after an epic seven-game series. In his mind, though, it’s clear that Antoine Walker believes that Miami would have been a bigger challenge to the Warriors as opposed to Boston.