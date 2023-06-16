One of the biggest question marks of the NBA offseason revolves around what the Washington Wizards will decide to do with three-time All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal. Beal has spent all 11 seasons of his career with the Wizards and has been the face of the franchise since John Wall's departure.

However, success has been hard to come by in Washington through the years. With new leadership taking over in the front office, the Wizards are gearing up to make some major changes. Going through some sort of rebuild is definitely on the horizon for this franchise, and they have been in contact with both Beal and his representation recently about exploring trade opportunities ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft next week.

Due to a no-trade clause in his contract, Beal determines if and when there is a trade, but these recent rumors have attracted the attention of numerous teams around the league. From true championship contenders to teams that are one piece away from being a contender, there are several teams that could enter the Bradley Beal sweepstakes in attempts to land the star.

Beal obviously controls trade talks surrounding him and will get to pick which team he ends up going to, but the Wizards are going to make sure they get value in return for him. Some teams mentioned to have interest in Beal do not necessarily have the trade assets the Wizards will be looking for, which is where things can get complicated, and there is some question about just how much he will fetch in return.

These three teams can definitely offer some of the best, realistic trade packages in the league for the star from Washington's point of view.

Knicks Make Their Big Play

New York Knicks Receive: G Bradley Beal

Washington Wizards Receive: G/F RJ Barrett, G/F Evan Fournier, NYK 2024 1st-Round Pick (Unprotected), WAS 2024 1st-Round Pick (via NYK), MIL 2025 1st-Round Pick (Top-4 protected, via NYK)

For years, the New York Knicks have been linked to star players, yet they have been unable to land one in free agency or trade talks. While not a star entering the offseason last year, Jalen Brunson has emerged as an All-Star-like talent for this franchise, putting them in a position to contend in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks recently won their first playoff series since 2013. With a player like Beal, they can really take that next step.

New York is in a position to be aggressive in terms of pursuing talent this offseason. Sure enough, the Knicks have reportedly held internal conversations about pursuing Beal. They not only have draft picks to trade, but the Knicks can easily come up with ways to match Beal's salary.

Evan Fournier is a player the Knicks will be looking to move on from this offseason, and they have a decision to make before the start of free agency on Derrick Rose's $15.6 million team option. That right there is about $34 million in salaries the Knicks have decisions to make on, and they also have two players on expiring rookie deals in Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley. There are also questions about RJ Barrett's long-term future in New York after recently signing a four-year extension.

In the trade scenario laid out above, the Knicks would be able to move on from Fournier's contract as a salary. filler in a potential Beal trade, but they would have to be willing to part ways with key assets to make this dream their reality. Sending Barrett and three first-round picks, two of which come in 2024, gives the Wizards the assets they want for Beal, and the All-Star guard would surely be an upgrade for the Knicks over Barrett from a talent perspective.

The Wizards get their 2024 first-round pick back after it was originally dealt in the Russell Westbrook trade with the Houston Rockets in 2020, and they also add two other picks from projected playoff teams in the Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks. This is probably the most New York would be willing to offer for Beal, as it does not appear they are ready to move on from All-Star Julius Randle unless they receive an offer they cannot turn down.

It is worth noting that this trade specifically could not be completed until after this year's draft, as the Knicks cannot discuss trading their 2024 first-round pick until the new league year begins because of the Stepien Rule.

Bradley Beal Teams Up With Damian Lillard In Portland

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Portland Trail Blazers Receive: G Bradley Beal

Washington Wizards Receive: G Anfernee Simons, F Nassir Little, POR 2023 1st-Round Pick (Pick No. 3), POR 2026 1st-Round Pick (Lottery Protected)

It is no secret that the Portland Trail Blazers are exhausting all of their trade options ahead of the NBA Draft in order to get Damian Lillard some more help. Trading their third overall pick is very much in play at this time, and pairing Lillard with Beal suddenly creates arguably the best one-two punch in the league in terms of backcourt scoring.

Whether or not the Blazers would be willing to relinquish a lot of value to get their hands on a star like Beal though is unknown. To have a chance at landing him from Washington, Portland would undoubtedly have to give up the third overall pick and former first-round pick Anfernee Simons. Plus, the Wizards would be wanting more value for Beal, which is why Nassir Little and a 2026 lottery-protected pick are attached to this proposed trade.

Getting younger and building for the future are the two main goals of Washington right now. If they trade Beal, these will be their points of emphasis in terms of assets they receive back. Simons is only 24 years old and Little is still just 23, making them young building blocks the Wizards could add to their long-term core with the No. 3 pick, whether that's Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller.

This is what it would take for the Blazers to get their hands on Beal, but this may be a little too much value for them to sign off on.

Pat Riley Keeps Heat In Championship Mode

Miami Heat Receive: G Bradley Beal, G Monte Morris

Washington Wizards Receive: G Tyler Herro, G Kyle Lowry, MIA 2023 1st-Round Pick (Pick No. 19), MIA 2027 1st-Round Pick (Unprotected)

They may have lost in the 2023 NBA Finals, but the Miami Heat are not going anywhere anytime soon. Erik Spoelstra is one of the best head coaches in the league and Pat Riley is one of the best basketball minds. These two have made the Heat a sustainable, championship contender in this league, and they are the main reasons why Beal could land in Miami this offseason.

It is no secret around the league that Beal would welcome a trade to Miami. The Heat have already been mentioned as one of the teams with interest in the All-Star guard, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Miami was lacking that third star alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo in the Finals, so why not take the gamble on one of the best scoring guards in the league by trading for Beal? Tyler Herro is a young guard with some upside left, but he is certainly not the same player as Beal. Forming an All-Star trio in Miami may be too good of an opportunity for Riley to pass up on.

Herro gives the Wizards a younger talent to build with, and they would also be getting two first-round picks from the Heat – one being immediate in this year's draft and one being unprotected down the road in 2027. Taking on Kyle Lowry's contract does nothing for Washington, but he likely wouldn't stick around.

A trade package revolving around Herro and draft picks seems to be the best deal the Heat can make this offseason, especially since they are thin on assets as a whole with Gabe Vincent and Max Strus both entering free agency.