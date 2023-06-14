The sweepstakes for which team can land Bradley Beal this offseason has begun, as the Washington Wizards have begun discussions with their All-Star about a potential deal leading up to next week's NBA Draft.

With Washington facing a rebuild, trading Beal seems like an obvious move at this point in order to add the assets they need to find long-term success. However, Beal has a true no-trade clause, meaning he picks what team he wants to go to and he has full control over said trade. This is why the Wizards have to work with him and his agent closely on this matter.

Several teams around the league are monitoring Beal's status and one intriguing Eastern Conference team that could put their name in the running for the three-time All-Star is the New York Knicks. Looking to bring in a star-like talent through the years, the Knicks are in a very favorable position to do so this offseason and SNY's Ian Begley reports that the organization has discussed the idea of pursuing Beal this offseason.

According to Begley, the Knicks talked about Beal's status during the regular season and whether or not they would want to target him in the offseason. Despite his large contract, this could be the trade the Knicks need to elevate themselves to true title contenders in the Eastern Conference.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While they will not have cap space this summer, the Knicks have options on how they can construct their roster moving forward. Evan Fournier is likely to be traded this offseason with $18.8 million being guaranteed on his contract for the 2023-24 season and New York can also opt out of Derrick Rose's $15.5 million team option to open up more financial flexibility.

There are also questions surrounding the futures of Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley as they enter the final year of their rookie contracts, as well as former third overall pick RJ Barrett. Owning the rights to six first-round draft picks over the next three seasons, the Knicks also have plenty of draft capital to deal in a trade for a player like Beal.

The Knicks are up to something and it should not come as a shock to anyone to see them make a huge move. Could trading for Bradley Beal be the move that puts the Knicks back on top of the Eastern Conference?