As teams prepare for the 2023 NBA Draft next week, the Washington Wizards continue to have ongoing discussions about what the future holds for three-time All-Star Bradley Beal. Beal has been with the franchise for all 11 seasons of his career, but change is imminent for the Wizards, an organization that has made the playoffs just once in the last five seasons.

As they lay out all of their options with a rebuild on the horizon, the Wizards are remaining in contact with Beal and his representation to discuss the framework of potential trades, especially since he owns a true no-trade clause. While no deal appears to be imminent, there is a lot of belief around the league that Beal has played his final game in a Wizards uniform and that he will begin the 2023-24 season on a new team.

With his no-trade clause, Beal can dictate the terms of any potential trade involving him this offseason. He still has over $200 million remaining on his contract over the next four seasons. This clause will also carry over to whatever team potentially trades for him.

Bradley Beal's contract will impact trade value

Having a hefty salary with new CBA guidelines set to impact the NBA as a whole moving forward will impact Beal's trade value. Multiple league sources, who were granted anonymity, told ClutchPoints that they believe an offer involving two first-round picks and matching salaries can get a deal for Beal done. As for what these picks could look like, one source mentioned that a team could likely get away with adding protections to a first-round pick for Beal, while another source argued that Washington would be seeking two unprotected first-round picks.

“As good as he is, Washington isn't going to get that same ‘Rudy Gobert package' for Beal the Jazz got last summer in their deal, it's just not plausible with the new rules,” one anonymous league executive told ClutchPoints, referencing the league's upcoming CBA guideline changes. “That contract and the no-trade protection he has is a negative for any team. Not to mention, there are plenty of us that still do not know the value of trades after Utah broke the market.”

Will the Wizards pull the trigger?

Receiving a ton of assets, both draft picks and young talents, would obviously be ideal for the Wizards if they were to enter a rebuilding process after trading their star. However, the idea of adding a couple of draft picks and expiring salaries seems to be what many in league circles anticipate Washington receiving if Beal is to be dealt due to the restraints his incoming salary puts on any team in the league.

This is not to say, though, that Washington won't push to gather as much as possible in trade negotiations. When he is healthy and on the floor, Beal is still a top-tier scorer in this league and has proven so over the last several seasons. The Wizards' new front office has a vision for the future and will put themselves in a position to begin building long-term success, which could involve trading the face of the franchise.

As things stand right now, moving Beal appears to be the imaginable route Washington will take this offseason given that the Wizards can cut immediate costs and add draft assets in doing so. The Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks are rumored to be two top suitors for Beal's services, but nothing is imminent.