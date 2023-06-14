Bradley Beal has been the center of attention in NBA circles entering the offseason and his tenure with the Washington Wizards may be coming to an end. With just about a week until the 2023 NBA Draft, Beal and the Wizards are set to meet about his future with the franchise and explore the possibility of a trade, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN Sources: As rivals begin reaching out to the Wizards to explore possibility of trading for All-Star guard Bradley Beal, president Michael Winger and Beal’s agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports are staying in close contact to discuss scenarios presented to franchise. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 14, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Recently signing a five-year, $251 million max contract with the Wizards last offseason, Beal contains a true no-trade clause that will allow him to dictate whether he is traded and where he would be traded to. Beal, his agent and team president Michael Winger are staying in close contact in regards to trade talks leading up to this year's draft.

More details to come shortly, stay tuned.