Brandon Moreno, the ex-flyweight king, is taking a break from the Octagon to give himself some much-deserved time off and an opportunity to recuperate. This follows two back-to-back defeats in a row and a grueling four-fight series with Deiveson Figueiredo that culminated in reclaiming his title at UFC 283. But this decision is only indicative of a temporary interval that he must spend away from the Octagon, Moreno has made it clear that he will not retire.
Former UFC Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno posted a Spanish video on IG saying that his “mind and body need rest” and he will be taking a break after two “close decision loses”. Not retiring, but wants some time to enjoy with his family https://t.co/IZbfdixMMY
— Carlos Contreras Legaspi 🦁 (@CCLegaspi) March 25, 2024
It has been more than just an outstanding talent, unbeatable spirit, and infinite determination that have propelled Moreno to the apex of the division. He was an embodiment of a true warrior while reigning as champion battling through injuries and against top oppositions. The physical and mental strains associated with top-level MMA wear out fighters eventually especially when they come together with title rivalries which are consumed by emotional intensity.
Nevertheless, heartbreaking as it is, these losses do not take away his tremendous achievements as a Mexican fighter. As a result of his electrifying performances along with undeniable charisma, he became one of the most beloved fighters for many people. Moreover, such setbacks have proven that Moreno’s mature mindset comes with age because it showed maturity in decision-making.
Mind + Body + Soul = Fighting Machine
“I need to rest my body and mind,” said Moreno in an Instagram post. emphasizing that taking a break would enable him to regain strength and come back even stronger.
In every fighter’s path comes challenges according to MMA's nature. Understanding what battles one can win may be more important than running yourself into the ground trying to fight until you drop. There is evidence throughout history that some of the most enduring warriors have overcome career lows by taking enough time to heal, grow, and reclaim their competitive fire.
What Lies Ahead for “The Assassin Baby”
Although a specific timetable for Moreno’s comeback is unknown, fans are guaranteed that they will again see him in the Octagon. Moreno has also hinted at possibly experimenting with new ways of training as well as cross-training with different teams while also sharpening his technical skills.
Who might be next on Moreno’s radar remains speculative amid conversation within MMA circles. For some, they speculate about whether or not he would consider changing weight classes and challenging former bantamweight champion and Olympic Gold Medalist Henry Cejudo instead. These two have a history of trash-talking back and forth and a matchup between these two Mexican UFC fighters would be a fight that many fans would want to see come to fruition. Regardless of who his opponent will be or what division he wants to fight in, Moreno’s return will become one of the most eagerly awaited comebacks in UFC history.
Brandon Moreno’s absence from the flyweight division and UFC as a whole leaves a gap. But when he returns, we can look forward to seeing an “Assassin Baby” ready to take back his position at the top of the game. For now, all his fans together with MMA followers commend him for taking some time off while expectantly waiting for him to come back stronger inside the Octagon again.