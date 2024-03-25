Amanda Ribas' flyweight aspirations collided with the veteran experience of former strawweight champion, Rose Namajunas in the main event of UFC Vegas 89. In a well-calculated technical fight, precision and counters by Namajunas earned her a unanimous decision victory.
The opening rounds were quite measured. Ribas, who is known for her aggression and grappling skills, maintained higher output by pressing forward with strikes and takedown attempts. However, Namajunas skillfully eluded Ribas’ onslaughts and landed clean counters that repeatedly hit home.
Namajunas began to assume a more assertive rhythm as the fight went on. She dictated the pace, peppering Ribas with stinging leg kicks and pin-point punches that shook up the Brazilian several times. The relentless forward pressure from Ribas still posed a danger but sharp distance management coupled with timely takedown defense from Namajunas kept her out of too much harm’s way.
Ribas made a spirited final-round pushback but could not get past clean striking by Namajunas. All three judges awarded it to the latter, thus marking a successful flyweight debut for this two-time former champion.
For Ribas, it serves as a minor setback in her flyweight campaign. Her determination and grit throughout the fight were evident though she could not find her way through Namajuna’s slippery movement or counter-striking ability. Competing next time she remains a dangerous contender in this division who will seek justice after losing two out of her last three fights.
In addition, this win thrusts Namajunas into an elite tier of rankings at flyweight. This experienced fighter poses a significant challenge to any division due to her striking acumen and calmness under pressure when fighting at this weight class now which implies potential title contention further down the line for her.
This now puts Amanda Ribas at a crossroads in her career as she has bounced back and forth between the flyweight and strawweight divisions and also ranked in both. She has now dropped to 2-3 at 125 pounds but is a staggering 6-1 at 115 pounds. With that said, we take a look at what could be next for Amanda Ribas.
Jessica Andrade
Having suffered a defeat to Rose Namajunas by decision in her flyweight experiment at UFC Vegas 89, Amanda Ribas has no choice but to return back to the 115-pound division.
Both fighters personify the qualities of aggression as well as relentlessness. Ribas’ diverse stand-up striking coupled with her underestimated grappling skills would oppose Andrade’s pure strength and blitzing attack style leading to a fan-favorite fight that will blow fans away.
This match has implications on rankings too. Andrade who was once a champion in the strawweight division has a higher rank thereby allowing Ribas to gain entry into the top contenders’ list of this weight class. Winning can make either participant receive a shot at the title.
From a stylistic standpoint, this bout should be considered a probable Fight of the Night contender. It’s going to be Brazil against Brazil, Brazilians facing off for potential bragging rights within their home country and a massive action-packed card slated for any other time just like its posterity suggests in the strawweight constituency.
Amanda Lemos
On the other hand, Amanda Ribas is considering a return to strawweight after her loss in UFC Vegas 89. The possibility of facing another Brazilian knockout machine, Amanda Lemos makes this fight even more interesting.
Both Amandas possess explosive power and an affinity for ending fights. Ribas’ versatile striking game blends with a dangerous submission arsenal, while Lemos has been wielding heavy hands for some time now that have resulted in brutal knockouts.
But it is not just firepower, it is also redemption. Ribas needs a convincing victory to forget about her flyweight defeat. On the other hand, Marina Rodriguez’s recent close split decision win over Lemos demands that she retains her rank position.
This would be a clash between two Brazilians that no one should miss out on. This is guaranteed slugfest between two dangerous strikers both of whom have something to prove and are possibly a contender away from having their spot in the rankings confirmed. It will be an action-filled match full of excitement that would be great on any future UFC strawweight card.
Marina Rodriguez
Amanda Ribas' journey at flyweight has ended and her return to strawweight sets up a big-name fight. There is no other choice better than her former conqueror, Marina Rodriguez. The rematch brings deep implications for the division and gives a compelling storyline of redemption.
The first time they met at UFC 257 was quite brutal as it was a war in its own right with Rodriguez eventually emerging winner through a controversial TKO finish. Ribas will want to make amends for that defeat and show that she has transformed into a better fighter ever since their first meeting. In the case of Rodriguez, another dominant performance would cement her place among the strawweight elite.
Stylistically, this bout promises to be an all-out technical striking battle. Both women have a good understanding of standup fighting with Ribas’ pressure and volume against Rodriguez’s calculated precision and power. Simply put, the stakes are high; winning puts either contestant among the top-class fighters in the division who are one step away from championship contention.
Ribas vs. Rodriguez II is not just any other rematch but an opportunity to resolve pending issues between them. This high-octane fight will set ablaze the UFC strawweight landscape while keeping fans on the edge of their seats.