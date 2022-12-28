By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Atlanta Braves have had an interesting offseason. They watched SS Dansby Swanson leave and sign with the Chicago Cubs in MLB free agency. However, they also pulled off a 3-team trade that saw them acquire C Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics. And the Braves signed Murphy to a 6-year, $73 million extension on Tuesday. GM Alex Anthopoulos revealed the Braves’ plan moving forward as the offseason winds down, per David O’Brien.

“I wouldn’t anticipate anything big, but we’ll continue to keep the lines of communication open, and there’s still a lot of time before we get started in camp,” Anthopoulos said.

Anthopoulos also said that Atlanta will continue to explore potential moves in free agency and trades, per O’Brien.

The Braves won the NL East in 2022 but ultimately fell in the postseason. But they had previously won the World Series in 2021. With that being said, both Dansby Swanson and Freddie Freeman are no longer on the roster.

This is an organization that has locked up young talent but is also in the midst of a transition. The Braves’ pitching rotation is still impressive and they have offensive weapons such as Austin Riley, Ronald Acuna Jr, Matt Olson, and Sean Murphy. The bullpen still features a number of intriguing pieces as well.

The New York Mets, who may be the best team in baseball, and Philadelphia Phillies will provide no shortage of competition in the NL East this season. Nevertheless, the Braves are still confident in their roster and expect to take care of business.