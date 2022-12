By Rexwell Villas · 1 min read

Catcher Sean Murphy is going to stay with the Atlanta Braves for years to come. Weeks after he was traded by the Oakland Athletics to the Braves

Catcher Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves have agreed to a six-year, $73 million contract extension that includes a $15 million club option for the 2029 season.

