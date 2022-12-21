By Joey Mistretta · 13 min read

With MLB free agency winding down, the league is beginning to take shape. Some teams have drastically improved their chances of competing in 2023 based on swift offseason moves. The New York Mets just pulled off a stunner to land Carlos Correa after the shortstop had previously agreed to a deal with the San Francisco Giants. Other teams such as the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies have improved their rosters as well. But where will they land in our first look at the 2023 MLB Power Rankings?

It should be noted that there are still impactful free agents available on the open market. Additionally, teams could still make trades. With that being said, we have a strong idea of which teams are ready to roll following free agency.

Without further ado, here is a look at our MLB Power Rankings.

1. New York Mets

Are the Mets truly the No. 1 team in our MLB Power Rankings despite losing Jacob deGrom? Steve Cohen and New York managed to upgrade their roster even after losing one of the best pitchers of the past generation.

The Mets immediately responded to deGrom’s departure by signing reigning AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander. They followed that up by bringing in Kodai Senga and Jose Quintana. Oh, and they have a guy named Max Scherzer leading the charge alongside Verlander at the forefront of the pitching staff. The bullpen has promise as well for New York.

It will be interesting to see how Carlos Correa fits on the roster with Francisco Lindor currently patrolling shortstop. They also brought back Brandon Nimmo and still have Pete Alonso at first base.

2. New York Yankees

The Yankees returned to their big spending ways this offseason, bringing back Aaron Judge and adding Carlos Rodon. New York now has one of the best pitching rotations in baseball with Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, and Rodon leading the charge. Meanwhile, the offense looks sharp with Judge, Anthony Rizzo, and Giancarlo Stanton leading the way.

New York would benefit from signing a left fielder. But this team, which has been dominated by the Houston Astros in previous seasons, is finally prepared to square up with Houston.

3. Houston Astros

The World Series champions check in at No. 3 on our MLB Power Rankings. This will be debated since Houston very well could have been No. 1. However, they lost Justin Verlander which puts a dent in the rotation. With that being said, their pitching staff is still amongst the best in baseball.

Offensively, they made an upgrade at 1st base by signing Jose Abreu. Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman continue to lead the Astros’ core. This is a team that led the AL in wins before ultimately wining the World Series. For now, they check in at No. 3.

4. Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers also have a claim for the top spot on the list fresh off of a 111-win season. But the fact is that they did not sign any top-tier free agents and lost Trea Turner, Justin Turner, and Cody Bellinger this offseason.

The Dodgers still being ranked No. 4 overall despite losing those players speaks to the depth of their roster. LA is set to have Julio Urias and Clayton Kershaw lead the rotation. Meanwhile, the bullpen is one of the best in all of baseball. This is a Dodgers team that is still going to make noise and could upset the Mets in the National League.

5. San Diego Padres

The Padres finally defeated the Dodgers in the postseason and have upgraded their roster during the offseason. Some people may place San Diego in front of LA in the MLB Power Rankings. However, the Dodgers won the NL West by a landslide last season. San Diego still needs to prove they can compete with Los Angeles through a full 162-game season.

Nevertheless, Padres fans have reason for excitement with a loaded offense that includes but is certainly not limited to Xander Bogaerts, Manny Machado, and Juan Soto.

6. Atlanta Braves

The Braves have been one of the most successful teams in recent memory, winning the World Series in 2021. But the losses of Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson over the past two seasons are difficult to ignore. Additionally, one has to question how much the Sean Murphy 3-team trade really enhances the roster.

The Braves are still a good team and will compete with the Mets and Phillies in the NL East. They have an impressive core of young players with Max Fried, Austin Riley, and Ronald Acuna Jr at the helm.

7. Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies upset the Braves and Mets in the playoffs a season ago. Although they are ranked behind both of them in our MLB Power Rankings, Philadelphia is going to make things interesting in the NL East this season.

The signing of Trea Turner provides an element of speed and defense to an extremely powerful roster. There are some question marks on the pitching staff, but this is a team built to win. The absence of Bryce Harper, who is expected to return in July, will impact Philadelphia to open the year. Nevertheless, their lineup is deep enough to still perform well.

8. Seattle Mariners

The Mariners are set to give the Astros trouble in the AL West. They acquired Teoscar Hernandez earlier in the offseason and feature one of the more intriguing pitching staffs in the game. If Robbie Ray can return to his 2021 self, the Mariners will have an electric pitching rotation with Ray, Luis Castillo, and Logan Gilbert leading it.

Seattle’s offense is spearheaded by superstar Julio Rodriguez. Their lineup is fairly deep and will improve in 2023. After snapping their postseason drought last year, the Mariners are aiming to reach new heights this season. They have potential to move up on the MLB Power Rankings as the season rolls along.

9. Cleveland Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians were one of baseball’s best surprises in 2022. Despite featuring MLB’s youngest roster, Cleveland went on to win the AL Central, defeat the Rays in the Wild Card round, and pushed the Yankees to the brink of elimination before falling in Game 5 of the ALDS.

But this is a Guardians team with loads of potential. They boosted their offense by signing Josh Bell and Mike Zunino this offseason. And any lineup with Jose Ramirez in it is going to be dangerous.

And the pitching staff is what sets this team apart. Cleveland will be one of the most exciting teams to keep tabs on this season.

10. St. Louis Cardinals

Cardinals fans may be upset by their placement on our MLB Power Rankings. After all, they have two of the three 2022 MVP finalists, in the form of Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, anchoring down the team. And Goldschmidt of course went on to win the award. St, Louis also brought in Willson Contreras in MLB free agency.

They do have question marks in both the pitching rotation and outfield. St. Louis is unquestionably still the team to beat in the NL Central. But they would benefit from making another move or two prior to Opening Day.

11. Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays feature some of the most enticing young talent in baseball between Vladimir Guerrero Jr and Bo Bichette. Toronto is a sneaky World Series pick for 2023.

However, it will be interesting to see how the bullpen fares. The rotation is set for improvement and the offense has no shortage of talent. The Blue Jays’ floor is concerning but the upside leaves plenty of room for them to move up the MLB Power Rankings.

12. Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers find ways to win ball games. But their lack off offense hurts them at times. And the Josh Hader trade did not go according to plan last year. As a result, they ended up missing the playoffs altogether.

Milwaukee still has the pitching to compete this year. Meanwhile, their lineup has potential. The Brewers are a difficult team to figure out, but they should be in line for a strong 2023 campaign.

13. Tampa Bay Rays

Speaking of finding ways to win, that is what the Rays are known for. They don’t have the most talent in baseball and lack much in the way of star-power. But their reliance on analytics and getting the most out of their pitchers in limited innings works wonders.

Shane McClanahan is one of the best young pitchers in baseball. If Tyler Glasnow can bounce back from injury and post an All-Star caliber season, the Rays will have a chance to move up the MLB Power Rankings and make noise in the AL East.

14. Texas Rangers

The Rangers made one of the most high-profile moves in free agency with their Jacob deGrom signing. Additionally, they brought in Andrew Heaney for rotational depth. Last year, they inked star infielders Corey Seager and Marcus Semien to contracts. This is a team on the rise. But their rotation still lacks depth and the bullpen isn’t the best in baseball by any means.

Texas is on the right track. They will likely compete for a Wild Card spot in 2023. But they are probably still a year away from being a serious contender.

15. Chicago Cubs

The Cubs are trying to win. They have brought in players such as Dansby Swanson and Cody Bellinger this offseason. But this team still profiles as a fringe Wild Card team. Their lineup isn’t all that intimidating and the rotation is decent, but not great.

The Cubs have some youth that could lead to them upsetting the odds. But they are still a year or two away from competing for the NL Central crown with the Cardinals and Brewers.

16. Chicago White Sox

The White Sox were one of the most popular World Series picks a season ago. But the wheels fell off as the pitching rotation imploded and the offense dealt with injuries. They lost Jose Abreu in free agency this offseason and Liam Hendriks has been mentioned as a trade candidate.

Chicago still features an impressive core of players including Luis Robert and Tim Anderson. Additionally, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito rebound to help Dylan Cease in the rotation. But trusting this White Sox squad is a risky proposition. They will be an interesting team to follow in 2023.

17. San Francisco Giants

The Giants have endured a truly heartbreaking offseason. After narrowly missing out on Aaron Judge, they appeared to have signed Carlos Correa. The two sides agreed on a massive deal and Giants fans had reason for excitement. But then a medical issue arose and the deal fell apart, leading to Correa departing and landing in New York with the Mets.

The Giants still have talented pieces on their roster. But the odds of this team matching up with the Dodgers and Padres are slim. San Francisco could sneak in to the playoffs as a Wild Card team, but excitement is lacking.

18. Los Angeles Angels

The Angels are attempting to build a winner. Brandon Drury, Hunter Renfroe, and Tyler Anderson are just a few names they have brought in to strengthen the roster around Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. The Angels could be in line to snap their postseason drought in 2023.

Although they aren’t a World Series favorite by any means, they profile as candidates to fly up the MLB Power Rankings if their offseason moves pan out.

19. Minnesota Twins

The Twins are a solid ball club. The AL Central isn’t extremely competitive so they could make a run at the division title. But this team lost Carlos Correa and doesn’t have much else in the way of star-power besides Byron Buxton.

Although they have an outside chance of winning the division, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them sell ahead of the trade deadline either.

20. Baltimore Orioles

The Orioles almost stunned the world and locked up a Wild Card spot last year. Despite falling just short, they proved that they are ahead of their rebuilding schedule. Adley Rutschman is the next great catcher in the big leagues and Baltimore has a number of key pieces they can build around.

Baltimore happens to play in one of the most competitive divisions in all of baseball. However, they will be in the running for a Wild Card spot yet again. And the fact that they are ranked ahead of the Red Sox in our MLB Power Rankings is destined to excite Orioles fans.

21. Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox signed closer Kenley Jansen this offseason. But they also failed to bring in other stars and ultimately watched Xander Bogaerts leave and sign with the San Diego Padres in free agency.

Boston was last in the AL East in 2022 and could be in store for a similar fate in 2023. Given the competitiveness of the division, the Red Sox might still have an outside shot at a playoff run. But the Red Sox fan base is frustrated at the moment given their all-around lackluster offseason.

22. Arizona Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks quietly enjoyed a steady 2022 season. They were also rumored to be in the Xander Bogaerts conversation prior to the shortstop landing in San Diego.

No, Arizona isn’t ready to compete just yet. But this is a young team trending in the right direction. The Diamondbacks might just be a playoff team in 2024.

23. Miami Marlins

If the Marlins could add offense they would be a playoff contender. Their young pitching staff is electric but their inability to hit the baseball leaves room for concern.

Miami is led by reigning NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara. The Marlins future is bright, and they will become a favorable destination for offensive free agents next offseason if they continue to improve this year.

24. Detroit Tigers

The Tigers were picked by some people around the MLB world to compete with the White Sox in the AL Central in 2022. Instead, both teams fell well under expectations. But Detroit ended up finishing near the bottom of the division. They featured a terrible offense that led to their woes.

Javier Baez is a bounce back candidate. But there isn’t much reason to believe in this Tigers team heading into 2023.

25. Cincinnati Reds

The Reds were competitive in 2020. But they have since sold a number of players and are in the midst of a rebuild. Cincinnati has pitching potential and a number of impressive young offensive pieces.

And given the lack of overall talent in the NL Central, the Reds could compete sooner rather than later. For now, they check in at No. 25 on our MLB Power Rankings.

26. Kansas City Royals

The Royals are still rebuilding and will likely be sellers once again ahead of the July trade deadline. The wheels have fallen off for this organization since dominating the league in the mid-2010’s.

Brady Singer is a future star in the rotation. But one has to imagine he could be a trade candidate for this ball club. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for star catcher Salvador Perez as well.

27. Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pirates best player, Bryan Reynolds, requested a trade this offseason. That certainly doesn’t bode well for their chances of developing a strong young core of Reynolds, Ke’Bryan Hayes, and O’Neil Cruz.

Pittsburgh has made some moves during the offseason, bringing in players such as Carlos Santana, Vince Velasquez, and Austin Hedges. But their beautiful stadium will continue to remain dormant in October of 2023.

28. Colorado Rockies

The Rockies are in the running for worst MLB team entering the season. However, the potential for a Kris Bryant rebound places them above the next two teams on the list.

Colorado’s offense has potential without question with Bryant, Ryan McMahon, and CJ Cron in the lineup. But as is always the problem for the Rockies, the pitching lacks depth and stability.

29. Washington Nationals

The Nationals’ trade of Juan Soto and Josh Bell in 2022 was another key move in their rebuild. They brought in plenty of young prospects with high ceilings and the future is bright in Washington.

However, 2023 will be another rebuilding campaign for this ball club.

30. Oakland Athletics

The Atheltics traded Sean Murphy to cap off their selling-spree. This was a playoff team just a couple of years ago but they ultimately opted to enter a complete rebuild. 2023 projects to be another forgettable one for Athletics fans.