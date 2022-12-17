By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs are reportedly in agreement on a contract, per Jeff Passan. The deal is reportedly worth $177 million over 7 years, per Russell Dorsey. Swanson was linked to a number of teams throughout free agency, but the star shortstop has finally found his new home.

Swanson was an exciting prospect coming out of the minor leagues. However, it took him a few years to find his footing at the plate in the big leagues. In 2020, Dansby Swanson displayed signs of stardom. And it all came to fruition in 2021 when he clubbed a career-best 27 home runs for the Atlanta Braves. But it was 2022 when Swanson truly emerged as a star.

He went on to slash .277/.329/.447 with a .776 OPS and 25 home runs for Atlanta in 2022. Additionally, Swanson was named to his first All-Star team.

One area of Dansby Swanson’s game that tends to get overlooked is his defense. He isn’t a guy who’s going to make the highlight reel play on a nightly basis. Swanson also isn’t a perennial Gold Glove winner. However, he provides an element of stability at a premier position. And that alone was always destined to attract potential free agency suitors.

It has been quite the offseason for Dansby Swanson. In addition to this new contract, he got married to Chicago Red Stars’ player Mallory Pugh. His marriage to Pugh strengthened the narrative around Swanson potentially joining the Cubs. Although his wedding to Pugh was surely a tremendous experience, he dealt with no shortage of rumors throughout the offseason.

But he can now sit back and relax after coming to an agreement with the Cubs.