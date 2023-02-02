The Atlanta Braves are looking to keep the winning core they have for the future. That isn’t just the many young stars and top prospects but also manager Brian Snitker.

Snitker signed a contract extension with the Braves that takes his deal through 2025. The 67-year-old said that he is grateful to continue managing but that he still doesn’t know what awaits him in the future otherwise, according to Jeff Schultz of The Athletic.

“Obviously, somebody who’s my age, you do think about that stuff,” Snitker said, via The Athletic. “You look ahead. But I still feel good. You’re with young people, you’re outside, you can stay active — heck, that’s better than retirement. I’m grateful to the Braves to think enough of me to give me the extension. But I don’t know what the future holds, or even tomorrow holds. I’m just gonna keep doing this as long as I feel good.”

Snitker has managed the Braves since 2016 and oversaw a huge improvement. Atlanta became a perennial winner under him, winning five consecutive NL East titles and the 2021 World Series. Snitker won the Manager of the Year Award in 2018 and has been top four in voting each of the following seasons.

The Braves, even after losing All-Star Dansby Swanson in free agency, are loaded with talent all over the field. Many of their key players are very young, meaning that Brian Snitker can at the very least go through his new contract with a team always able to compete for a playoff spot.