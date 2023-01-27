Brian Snitker has seen massive success since becoming the Atlanta Braves’ manager. Now, the Braves have rewarded Snitker for his efforts, signing him to a long-term contract extension.

Snitker signed a contract extension with the Braves through 2025, the team announced. In their press release announcing Snitker’s signing, Atlanta highlighted much of the success the manager has had leading the team.

The Braves won 101 games this past season and took home the NL East for the fifth year in a row. He finished third in Manager of the Year voting.

However, Snitker took home that award back in 2018. He also led the Braves to a World Series championship in 2021. It was their first title since 1995.

Atlanta has been used to shining in the postseason under Snitker. The Braves have qualified for the playoffs every year dating back to 2018.

Brian Snitker became the Atlanta Braves manager on an interim basis back in 2016. He became the permanent manager later in the season and has led the Braves to a winning record in all but two of his seasons with Atlanta. The Braves hold an overall record of 542-451 under Snitker.

Atlanta has all the pieces for another deep World Series run in 2023. While they lost Dansby Swanson, they still have key players like Ronald Acuna and Matt Olson. They even traded for Gold Glove catcher Sean Murphy.

The Braves very much believe that their championship window won’t be closing anytime soon. They’re excited to have Snitker managing the team through at least the 2025 season.