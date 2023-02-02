Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is feeling better than ever a year and half after sustaining an ACL injury.

Acuña suffered a torn ACL in July 2021 and underwent surgery after. He needed nine months to recover and rehab is injury, returning to action in April 2022. The 25-year-old was able to play through the rest of the season after his return and even suited up for the Braves in the playoffs, but it was clear he’s not at his best and was often bothered by his knee issue.

He did show flashes of what made him one of the most promising young talents in 2022, but it’s not on the same level prior to his injury.

After more rest and time to heal his injury, though, Acuña believes he is back to normal.

“I’m just beyond excited and happy. I think my face says it all. I feel like it’s been more than two years at this point since I felt completely healthy. So I’m beyond excited,” Acuña said, per The Athletic.

“I think I can say that I’m normal. I’m 100 percent healthy. I really think that I can be a normal player and not play DH that much anymore.”

It’s certainly great to hear Ronald Acuña Jr. talk about his good health. Sure enough, his recovery bodes well for the Braves’ desire to return to the World Series after failing to defend their title in 2022.

Hopefully as well, Acuña gets his shot at playing in the World Series and leading the team to victory.