Ouch. Managers usually stay clear from the action that's happening on the baseball field (unless they're complaining about a call). The dugout is a long, long way from the field, after all. However, Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker realized the hard way that being in the dugout does not exclude you from getting involved in the action.

During the Braves' 3-1 win over the San Francisco Giants, Snitker was in the dugout overseeing the game, as usual. Ozzie Albies was up at the plate. The star second baseman lined a foul ball to the third base side. Unfortunately, that foul ball ended up going straight at Snitker, right where the sun doesn't shine. It was a rough day for the manager.

Thankfully, Snitker said that the ball did not hit in his genitals, but just slightly a little high. The Braves manager also revealed that he was not wearing a cup during the incident, via ESPN.

“Without protection? Yeah, I know,” Snitker said, adding he had received multiple text messages about the incident and how he smiled instead of bending over in pain.

“Well, it hit me right below the belt,” he said. “… OK, a little high.”

After the at-bat ended, Albies rushed to the manager to apologize. Snitker also said that he had another reason to smile. Had the Braves manager not have been there, the errant line drive would have hit first baseman Matt Olson instead. Snitker wryly commented that it's better that he was hit rather than his star.

“Braves first baseman Matt Olson told Snitker he likely would have been hit by the foul ball if Snitker, standing on the dugout steps, had not been in the way. “So I said, ‘Well, I'm a hell of a lot easier to replace than he is,'” Snitker said. “So I'm glad it hit me.””

Braves' tumultuous season

The Braves have had a truly bizarre season. As always, the Braves came into the season as potential title contenders. However, Atlanta suffered two major injuries. The first was ace Spencer Strider, who underwent Tommy John surgery early in the season after suffering an elbow injury. Later on in the year, reigning MVP Ronald Acuna Jr tore his ACL, forcing him to miss the rest of the season.

Despite that, the Braves are still in the hunt for a Wild Card spot. The Philadelphia Phillies hold the top spot in the NL East, but Atlanta is near the top of the Wild Card race. It's a bit of a shaky position to hold, considering their competition across the National League. Still, as long as they keep their pace, they should be able to make it to the playoffs.

There's also the trade deadline to potentially address some of their issues. The Braves have some great pitchers on their rotation and the bullpen. Chris Sale, Max Fried, and the stunning rise of Reynaldo Lopez have held down the fort, and their bullpen, despite being injured, have held up. However, their hitting has been wildly inconsistent. Adding an outfielder to help in that regard can't hurt.

The last time the Braves won the World Series, they came into the trade deadline injured and added some firepower during the trade deadline. Will this season follow the same script?