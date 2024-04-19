The Atlanta Braves' Spencer Strider will miss the rest of MLB's regular season after suffering a season-ending UCL elbow injury. Strider's injury has the Braves looking for contingency plans, in hopes of filling the gap left by his departure.
Now, Strider is speaking out on his feelings after the unfortunate news revelations, in hopes of clearing the air. According to Strider, his injury is far more unusual than once thought. The update was revealed by reporter David O'Brien on Twitter on Friday, adding additional suspense and intrigue to a situation that is viewed as incredibly damaging to the Braves' World Series hopes.
Strider Reveals ‘Strange' Injury That Sent Him to the IL
Spencer Strider's injury is not a UCL tear as originally thought but a bone fragment in the UCL, according to O'Brien's Friday report. Strider said that the fragment originally developed during his 2019 Tommy John surgical procedure, and now the result is challenging the patience and faith of Braves fans across the country.
Spencer Strider discussed his injury and internal-brace surgery. He had a highly unusual injury, not a UCL tear but a bone fragment in the UCL, a fragment that developed at some point since his 2019 Tommy John surgery. Had some discomfort at spring training but nothing severe.
— David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) April 19, 2024
Strider struggled during his first nine innings of the 2024 MLB season, compiling an earned-run average of 7.00 in nine innings of work. He showed flashes of his usual dominant self with 12 strikeouts, but he walked five batters and gave up 10 hits including two home runs on 178 pitches.
Braves Ready to Move On From Strider
The Braves are doing their best to move on without Strider, but it won't be easy. Manager Brian Snitker's team needs big performances from fellow starting pitchers Chris Sale and Max Fried in Strider's stead. Max Fried currently has a 1-0 record but his ERA is hovering near the eight mark as the Braves seek to course-correct.
Chris Sale has been his usual steady self with a 1-1 record and a 4.58 ERA, but must turn things up a notch or two for the Braves to stay at the top of the National League East.
Sale was scheduled to take the hill for a 7:20 p.m. ET start against the Texas Rangers at Truist Park on Friday in the ATL, a game that could be a World Series preview, if Atlanta figures out how to stay dominant with a motley crew of pitchers in line to replace Strider.
The Rangers are 11-9 on the season, first place in the American League West, which should make for an incredible series this weekend against Brian Snitker's team.