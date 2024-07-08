Paul George is joining the Philadelphia 76ers after spending half a decade with his hometown Los Angeles Clippers. A trio of himself, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey is as formidable as they come and should make Philly a more dangerous team. The fit with a star guard and star center, George said, is one of the things that makes him most excited about his new squad.

On the latest episode of Podcast P presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, the newest 76ers star went into detail about his split with the Clippers, the meeting with Sixers brass and the fit with his new star teammates. He revealed that he originally wanted to stay in Los Angeles but that his contract negotiations with the team got off to a rocky start and stalled out. Although Philly wasn’t his first choice, it's a destination he is thrilled to head to.

George said on his show that he had “a great collective conversation” with Embiid and Maxey, though the discussions were either between George and Embiid or George and Maxey. But the takeaway from talking with them was that the fit in Philly is exactly what George would want on a new team.

“Tyrese, man, one of the most mature kids in the league, one of the most mature kids for his age,” George said. “He was just like, ‘Man, I learned so much when Big Fella went down. It was a ton of pressure on me. I was able to see different defenses, learn, grow.’ I'm like, ‘Man, yeah, whatever I can help with in getting you even better, that's what I'm here for.’ He's a star. We all know he is a star. He's got number-one option capabilities and you need fresh legs, that liveliness that he has.”

Maxey has had to grow up quickly on the 76ers and take on a new role each and every season. The challenges along the way have made him even better, as well as having another All-Star to space the floor and create shots for him.

“Joel, simple,” George continued. “I'm going to space the floor for you. I'm going to do this, that — there's so many ways we can play off one another. Like I said, I've never played with someone so big and dominant like that. He's the best or one of the best centers in the league, bro. That's a beast. Baby Shaq. Again, it's a dream come true having a star point guard and a star big. That's a crazy dynamic right there.”

Embiid does a great job of getting his teammates open shots and covering up for them on defense. Having such a spectacular three-point-shooting wing like George will be mutually beneficial.

The 76ers' top executives brought Julius Erving along with them to George's house for the meeting. Having the chance to talk to such a high-profile legend of the game made a big impression on George. The team brass sold George on the city and told him that they saw him as the missing piece.

George comes to the 76ers well past his prime years and following some clunky playoff exits. But he is still a great scorer and shooter. Having two stars to help him out will make his life easier just as it will theirs.

The 76ers not only landed Paul George but Caleb Martin, one of the best role players in free agency, to round out a solid starting lineup that also features a re-signed Kelly Oubre Jr. Although they have more room to improve, they’re a team to watch out for in the Eastern Conference.