Jude Bellingham has acknowledged Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's contribution to England's confident penalty shootout display against Switzerland in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals. The Three Lions do not have a strong history in penalty shootouts at major tournaments, having been knocked out seven times before, most recently in the Euro 2020 final against Italy. However, this time, all five English penalty takers scored, ensuring their team's progress to the semi-finals.

England started their Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland with determination, and when it came to the penalty shootout, they delivered a flawless performance. Bellingham, one of the five penalty scorers, credited Gareth Southgate's assistant and former Chelsea striker, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, for boosting the players' confidence. The Real Madrid star admitted he had haunting memories of England's past failures in shootouts, but the Dutch coach's words helped them prevail.

Jude Bellingham's confidence boost

Speaking to BBC Radio, the 21-year-old said, “It's a first for me to be involved in one, to take one. I have awful memories kind of growing up and I think the first Euro that I was really interested in was the one against Italy [Euro 2012] with the dink from [Andrea] Pirlo. It kind of stains your memory a little bit, you always think: ‘England in penalty shoot-outs, I'm not sure,' but it's really nice to have that experience to add to the locker now.”

Bellingham continued to explain how Hasselbaink's guidance played a crucial role in their preparation. “I was really confident in my preparation, confident in the things I talked through with Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, he's stepped up for us massively. It's the work that he does behind closed doors, with the lads being willing to take on that information, that put us in those situations in order to be able to win.”

The young midfielder emphasized that this achievement was a collective effort. “So this is a massive team effort. Another thing is [goalkeepers] Dean Henderson, Aaron Ramsdale, Tom Heaton, who have been with us this camp, they've been huge in helping us practise the penalties.”

Bellingham highlighted the importance of the goalkeepers in their practice sessions. “Again, they won't get the credit they deserve but essentially, if they don't put in the right effort, you don't have the right practice to go out and execute. So many people are involved in this win. It's a massive team win.”

The influence of Hasselbaink and the collaborative effort of the entire squad were crucial to overcoming their penalty shootout woes. The former striker's psychological boost helped the players face the pressure with confidence and composure, which was evident in their flawless execution during the shootout.

Looking ahead to England's semi-final

Southgate's side now aims to qualify for their second European Championship final in a row. They are set to take on Ronald Koeman's Netherlands in a blockbuster semi-final clash in Dortmund. The team is hopeful and motivated, building on the confidence from their recent penalty shootout success.

England's journey in Euro 2024 has been marked by determination and teamwork. The influence of coaches like Hasselbaink and the efforts of every player, including those behind the scenes, have contributed to their progress. As they prepare for the semi-final, the team is focused on continuing their strong performance and making their nation proud.

The upcoming semi-final against the Netherlands is expected to be a tough contest, but the team is ready to face the challenge. The confidence gained from their penalty shootout victory has fortified their belief in their abilities. With a balanced mix of young talent and experienced players, England is well-prepared to compete at the highest level.

Bellingham's praise for Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink highlights the importance of preparation and teamwork in achieving success. England's penalty shootout win against Switzerland is a testament to the dedication of the entire squad. As they look ahead to the semi-final, the Three Lions are ready to give their best and aim for another European Championship final. The support from the fans and the guidance from the coaching staff will be crucial as they strive to reach the pinnacle of European football.