As MLB continues to lean further into alternate and retro uniforms with its City Connect line of threads, the Atlanta Braves are using it as a vehicle to celebrate the legendary Hank Aaron.

The Braves’ revealed their new uniforms on Monday, highlighted by white-and-blue jerseys and hats. The uniforms feature “The A” on the left side as well as plenty of details honoring the much beloved Hall of Famer.

Repping the A. For the first time, our iconic script “A” will stand alone on our chest. pic.twitter.com/DBSEDpVpTF — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 27, 2023

“Our City Connect jersey is a modern update to a classic – the iconic 1974 uniform that Hank Aaron wore when he hit home run 715 to break Babe Ruth’s record,” the Braves announced on their website. “We rep our city with ‘The A’ on the chest – the name that all Atlantans know. We always battle ‘For the A’ and now for the first time, we’ll have a visual representation for all that we play for emblazoned on our chest.”

Several details of the uniform are an homage to Aaron. The phrase “Keep Swinging #44” is embroidered on the brim of the hat and on the bottom of the jersey. The number 715 is featured inside the collar. The team also plans to donate some of the proceeds from jersey and hat sales at its ballpark to the Henry Louis Aaron Fund.

The Braves should draw huge crowds as they look to get back to the World Series and these uniforms will only add to the hype. Atlanta will wear its City Connect uniforms at every Saturday night game at Truist Park, starting with an April 8 matchup against the San Diego Padres. The Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners, Cincinnati Reds, Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Orioles will also have new City Connect uniforms for the 2023 season.