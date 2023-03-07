Atlanta Braves fans who want to buy season tickets for 2023 are running out of time. The Braves announced Monday that the franchise will end season ticket sales Friday, March 17 because seats for this year’s games are in such high demand.

The Braves set a Truist Park record last season with 3.1 million ticket sales. Atlanta is on pace to break that mark for the 2023 MLB season. The Braves want to give fans who can only buy single-game tickets a chance to attend contests at Truist Park this year.

“This is the first time in our team’s history that we have stopped selling season tickets before the first game is played,” Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller said in a statement. “We are now focused on ensuring that more of our fans who only come to one or two games are able to buy seats, so we encourage our fans to purchase their tickets sooner rather than later for the games they want to see.”

‼️SEASON TICKET ALERT‼️ Get your season tickets before they’re gone! Due to high demand, season ticket sales will end Friday 3/17 to ensure single game and group ticket inventory remains available for fans. 🎟️: https://t.co/vcroWYbLx6 pic.twitter.com/GmJbwAVmOc — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 6, 2023

The Braves ranked fourth in attendance in MLB last season with an average of 38,641 fans per game. Truist Park has a capacity of 41.500.

Opening Day in Atlanta is scheduled for April 6 against the San Diego Padres. The Braves’ first game of the year is almost sold out, according to the team. Other marquee games are on the verge of having no more tickets available.

Truist Park opened at the start of the 2017 season. In the next year, the Braves started their current run of five NL East championships in a row. No MLB team has won more consecutive division titles than Atlanta.

It’s easy to see why tickets are in high demand for the Braves. Atlanta is two years removed from winning the World Series. The Braves won 101 games during their championship defense in 2022. Atlanta was upset by the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS.

The Braves have some of the most exciting players in baseball. Michael Harris II won the 2022 NL Rookie of the Year award. Harris had a .853 OPS with 19 home runs and 20 stolen bases in just 114 games. Ronald Acuna Jr. has made three straight All-Star teams and is viewed as an NL MVP candidate.

Max Fried was last year’s NL Cy Young runner-up.