The Milwaukee Brewers and manager Craig Counsel announced that Freddy Peralta will start Game 2 of the Wild Card series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.

The Brewers lost Game 1 of the series against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday by the score of 6-3. They had the lead 3-0, before Corbin Burnes gave up back-to-back home runs to Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte to tie the game at three in the 3rd inning. The next inning, Corbin Burnes gave up a home run to Gabriel Moreno. The Diamondbacks added two more in the 9th inning to win 6-3.

Game 2 is an elimination game for the Brewers, and they likely would have gone with Brandon Woodruff, but he is out due to an injury. The duo or Burnes and Brandon Woodruff was supposed to be a reason that the Brewers could go far in the postseason, but now they will have to win the next two games with neither of them starting.

However, Freddy Peralta is not the worst fallback option for Craig Counsel and the Brewers. He started 30 games this season and pitched to a 3.86 ERA, according to Baseball Reference. It is not the ideal situation for Milwaukee, but the potential to win is still there.

The Diamondbacks turn to Zac Gallen, who had a very strong season for the team. It will be a tough task for the Brewers to score much off of him.

It will be interesting to see how Peralta performs in Game 2, and who the Brewers turn to in Game 3 if they do keep their season alive with a win.