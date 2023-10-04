Evan Longoria sent a message to Tyrone Taylor and the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday – he's far from washed up. The veteran Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman made a jaw-dropping play in Game 1 of their NL Wild Card Series. That play prompted Taylor to heap praise on Longoria after the game, per Brewers beat reporter Curt Hogg.

“It was disbelief. He's been doing it since (I) was a little kid, I've watched that man do that so I shouldn't have been in that much disbelief. But it was a good play by him. Things didn't go our way tonight,” Tyrone Taylor said.

Evan Longoria dumbfounded Tyrone Taylor and the Brewers in the bottom of the fifth inning. With the Diamondbacks leading 4-3 and the bases loaded, Taylor hit a dart toward right field. Had that ball made its way onto the outfield, the Brewers would've scored at least two runs. That would've changed the complexity of the ball game.

However, Evan Longoria thwarted the Brewers' plans. The crafty 16-year veteran anticipated the ball's trajectory and made the incredible leaping catch for the second out. He also had the presence of mind to throw the ball back to second base for the third and final out.

Tyrone Taylor thought he was going to become the hero of this game. The look on his face after Evan Longoria's grab says it all. The Diamondbacks' bullpen stifled the Brewers' bats the rest of the way for a resounding 6-3 win in Game 1.

The 38-year-old Longoria signed a one-year deal with the Diamondbacks on December 31, 2022. His veteran presence made the difference against the Brewers.