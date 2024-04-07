The Milwaukee Brewers will begin a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at the Great American Ballpark. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Brewers-Reds prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Brewers have had a solid start to their season. After sweeping the New York Mets in Queens, the Brew Crew split with the Minnesota Twins, battling with the Seattle Mariners and heading out on the road.
The Reds started the season by winning their opening series against the Washington Nationals at home. Then, they defeated the Philadelphia Phillies on the road. The Reds followed this up with a strong series against the Mets.
Aaron Ashby will make his season debut for the Brewers. Amazingly, he has not pitched since 2022, as he missed the entire 2023 season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder.
Graham Ashcraft will make the start for the Reds. He has a 0-1 record and a 3.00 ERA. Recently, he pitched six innings and allowed three runs, two earned, on four hits while striking out five and walking one in a loss to the Phillies.
The Brewers went 10-3 against the Reds in 2023. Somehow, the Reds have only won the season series once over the last seven years. Look for the Reds to try and get the momentum early.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Brewers-Reds Odds
Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+155)
Moneyline: -104
Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-188)
Moneyline: -112
Over: 9 (-120)
Under: 9 (-102)
How to Watch Brewers vs. Reds
Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Brewers may take a step back this season. However, they are looking to prove the critics wrong, and it starts with the offense. They will get offense if they can get anything from the top of the lineup.
Jackson Chourio is the rookie to watch. Significantly, he was batting .276 with two home runs, six RBIs, and two runs with one stolen base entering Sunday's game. Chourio will be the key to any success for the Brewers on offense. Then, it sets up the table for the rest of the lineup. William Contreras has had modest success against the Reds. So far, he is batting .299 with two home runs, three RBIs, and five runs over 17 games in his career against Cincinnati. Therefore, he will be a power threat at the plate.
Christian Yelich has had great success against the Reds in his career. Currently, he is hitting .277 with 23 home runs, 73 RBIs, and 77 runs over 116 games against them. That equates to one home run every five games. Thus, he will look to hit another one out of the park. Willy Adames is batting .287 with four home runs, 15 RBIs, and 14 runs over 21 games against the Reds. Now, he hopes to keep hitting the baseball.
The Brewers may need some good work from the bullpen in this game, considering it is Ashby's first game back in two years. Ultimately, they will need to avoid making critical mistakes.
The Brewers will cover the spread if the top of the lineup can set the tone and put together a big offense. Then, Ashby needs to go five innings and then get some help from the bullpen.
Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Reds are currently missing Matt McLain, as he is out after undergoing left shoulder surgery earlier this week. This is a major blow to the Reds, as he is one of the greater young players on the team. In the meantime, they have others they must rely on.
Jonathan India is the leadoff hitter and must find a way to get on base. Substantially, he has to set the tone for the Reds. Spencer Steer has struggled this season. Going into Sunday's game, he was hitting just .091 with one run over 10 games. The Reds need him to break out of his slump. Then, they need more juice from the heart of their lineup. Christian Encarnacion-Strand has four at-bats against the Brewers in his career and whiffed in all of his chances. Now, he looks to rectify that and gain some momentum. Elly De La Cruz struggled against the Brewers last season. Unfortunately, he was hitting just .162 with one home run, three RBIs, and four runs over nine games against Milwaukee. Look for him to try and produce better results.
The Reds will cover the spread if they get on base and snag a few. Then, they need a good performance from Ashcraft.
Final Brewers-Reds Prediction & Pick
The Reds are looking for redemption against the Brewers. Meanwhile, the Brew Crew would like to continue their dominance of the Reds. But the Brewers will be going with a pitcher who has not pitched in two seasons. Also, the Reds have an offense that is capable of going off on him. Expect the Reds to capitalize on this and find ways to take advantage of any mistakes that Ashby makes. The Reds win the game and cover the spread.
Final Brewers-Reds Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-188)