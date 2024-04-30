After standout signal-caller Drake Maye departed to the NFL this spring, North Carolina football had a predicament at the position. At first, it seemed that the Tar Heels would hold a competition between Texas A&M transfer Max Johnson and last season's backup Connor Harrell.
However, the program is bringing back an old friend to join the fray, via ESPN's Pete Thamel. Former Arkansas quarterback Jacolby Criswell is returning to Chapel Hill after one year with the Razorbacks. This now gives North Carolina four signal-callers, as it also landed a commitment from three-star prospect Michael Merdinger, via 247 Sports.
Will Criswell emerge with the starting job by the beginning of the season?
Criswell has a chance to take his career to the next level with North Carolina football
Criswell sounded off on the reunion in an interview with Inside Carolina's Don Callahan, via Jeremiah Holloway of 247 Sports. Callahan's questions are bolded.
When you heard from UNC, was it them reaching out like, “Hey, we need you back”?
“No, it was more like, ‘Hey, our QB room is already talented, but we feel like you can push those guys, or even do better than those guys,'” Criswell said. “It was one of those opportunities, but first and foremost, I just wanted to be home. And this is where I'm more comfortable.”
If what Criswell said is true, then head coach Mack Brown and his staff believe that he can be the program's starter for the next two seasons if everything goes well. However, he'll have to earn it, as competition will be fierce.
As you know, North Carolina now has Max Johnson and Conner Harrell competing for the starting quarterback job. What have the coaches said to you about how you fit into this?
“I think it's more of (them knowing) what I can do. And since I've been here, they know what I'm capable of. I mean, obviously, Conner and Max, shout out to those guys,” Criswell continued. “Great quarterbacks. Both have done some things in the game of football that are really good. And just to excel in that QB room, like I said, I'm a competitor. They know I'm a competitor. So just trying to make them reach the highest points of their career playing football, and including me.”
Criswell, of course, transferred to Arkansas in 2023 due to losing the starting job to Maye. The redshirt senior has 18 career appearances with 347 passing yards, 177 rushing, and five total touchdowns. He started in place of an injured Sam Howell against Wofford, completing 11 of 19 passes for 125 yards, in addition to five rushes for 66 yards and a touchdown.
It may be hard to beat out Johnson, who has a more impressive resume. The 6-foot-6, 230-pound former LSU Tiger has amassed 5,853 passing yards with 47 touchdowns and just 12 picks. He also has 163 rushing yards with five scores. Johnson, who started the UNC spring game, is 12-10 as a starter when combining his LSU and Texas A&M tenures.
Harrell, on the other hand, is much less experienced. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound signal-caller started just one game as a freshman last year, losing 30-10 to West Virginia in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. He went 18-for-27 passing that game for 199 yards, with two picks and a touchdown.
While Criswell will be playing catch-up, he will be given his fair shot to win the job. If he doesn't have a great camp, though, he could end up in the same position that he was in when Maye beat him out.