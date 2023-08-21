The Outsiders, an adaptation of Francis Ford Coppola's 1983 film, has set its Broadway opening date.

In a social media post, it was revealed that The Outsiders will begin previews at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on March 16, 2024. The opening night will come on April 11, 2024. Tickets will go on sale on November 1.

The Broadway adaptation is based on S. E. Hinton's 1967 novel, The Outsiders, and features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine; music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine; music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Justin Levine; choreography by Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman; and directed by Danya Taymor.

The Outsiders follows a group of teenagers in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1967. The world premiere of the stage play adaptation was produced by La Jolla Playhouse and took place in March 2023. The cast is yet to be announced, but expect it before the tickets go on sale. Angeline Jolie is a producer of the play.

Francis Ford Coppola's 1983 film featured a bunch of up-and-comers who would go on to become stars. Tom Cruise, Rob Lowe, Patrick Swayze, Matt Dillon, Emilio Estevez, Ralph Macchio, C. Thomas Howelll,

The film adaptation also featured a co-written script from Coppola and S. E. Hinton himself. In 1983, Coppola was at an interesting point in his career. He was fresh off of films like The Godfather (and Part II), The Conversation and Apocalypse Now, and was heading into an era that included One From the Heart, Rumble FIsh, The Cotton Club, and Peggy Sue Got Married. It has been over a decade since his last film, but Coppola is getting set to release Megalopolis in 2024.

