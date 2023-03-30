Francis Ford Coppola’s upcoming self-financed feature, Megalopolis, has a major update after rumors of set chaos broke earlier this year.

Coppola is one of cinema’s finest directors, winning several awards for the likes of The Conversation, Apocalypse Now, and The Godfather films, but he has been out of the directing game since 2011 when he directed Twixt. That is about to change when Megalopolis, an upcoming epic starring Adam Driver, hits theaters.

Megalopolis hasn’t had the smoothest production — in January, The Hollywood Reporter reported that the production had “descended into chaos,” and that they lost key creative talent in one week alone. THR’s report also mentions that there was tension with the visual effects team — Coppola supposedly fired half of the team — suggesting that he may have been a bit out of his element since he hadn’t done a visual effects-heavy film in the past.

On March 30, Megalopolis, now on Instagram, posted a picture with a clapperboard with the film’s title on it, suggesting that the filming has commenced and hopefully puts any drama that has or hasn’t happened to bed.

GQ’s profile of Coppola was able to give some hints about the plot of Megalopolis: It’s set in New York and follows a woman divided between loyalties to her father and her lover. The ensemble is absolutely loaded with talent.

Adam Driver is the star, but Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Aubrey Plaza, and Talia Shire, are all in it. That wasn’t even half of the full cast list that also includes SNL cast member (and MVP) Chloe Fineman.

No release date has been set for Megalopolis, but if this wrap photo is any indicator, we should be getting more news soon.